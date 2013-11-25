Frompo - The Latest Search Engine with Relevant Search Results

Aarhus, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Technology often takes the blame with what is happening to the environment - flash floods, earthquakes and climate change. The biggest contributors to these unlikely occurrences in nature are humans. With these occurrences happening all over the world, we are in need of more eco-friendly tools to save what can be saved in today’s environment. With every search result done in Frompo is a chance to make up for the numerous human activities that enhance the welfare of nature.



It was created and launched earlier this year, this particular search engine gives people a different experience in searching for images and videos. Search results are delivered to people with faster and specific results rather than including other unnecessary information which are not related to the corresponding searches.



One of this search engine's best features is the clear images out of image searches. Providing people with a less complicated way of searching, this search engine has proven to be reliable and can be optimized to its full extent. Spending the whole day in front of the computer now seems bearable knowing one’s contribution to the environment. To know more about Frompo, visit their website: http://www.frompo.com



About Frompo

A search engine company with an eco-friendly heart, Frompo helps the environment in their own way. With every search result revenue, Frompo helps the environment. The company is handled by a community of green hearted people who manually curates and edits search results providing people with an entirely different experience with searching online while helping nature at the same time.



Contact information:

Martin Nodskov

Phone: 2320 6052

Complete Address: Frompo Inc.,Skanderborgvej 1 - 1 tv.

Zip Code: 8000

City: Aarhus

Country: Denmark

Email: martin@frompo.com

Website: http://www.frompo.com