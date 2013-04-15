Frompo - The Next Generation Green and Clean Search Engine for Everyone

Aarhus, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Operating for about 4 years, frompo has established a name in the world of search engines. A group of users came together to curate results from the searches. It has become one of the best search engines . As frompo edits the search results manually as per the user specifications. The outputs or results of google , bing , yahoo etc. are aggregated by from the PO and then delivered in a relevant search package. Many a times it happens that one searches for free images , videos or any other topic important to them the search results shall show some malicious or spam or irrelevant result . This issue is completely eliminated by frompo by giving them complete power of search engine. For instance one could search for the audios , videos , blogs etc. easily by specifying the data like the lyrics , singers , album and so on.



Frompo actually identifies and classifies the best content for a category or topic and hence provides an apt result or output on a particular topic. For futher details one may always visit the website :www.frompo.com



About Frompo

Frompo is actually a next generation search engine which gives the best and apt results on a certain topic. It is an eco –friendly search engine . It uses the revenue, generated by the searches and clicks on frompo , on helping conserve the environment. Hence it is a good way to get help and serve help. Frompo provides very to the point results and gives the complete power of search engine.



Please feel free to comment on the press release.

Martin Nodskov

Contact Phone: 2320 6052

Contact Email: martin@frompo.com

Website – Frompo.com

Complete Address: Skanderborgvej 1 - 1 tv., Zip Code: 8000