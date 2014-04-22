Frompo.Com - Ads Free Relevant Search Results with Super Privacy

Aarhus, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Frompo is latest clean and green search engine. It is a group of users who curate search results for everyone to enhance the browsing experience. Frompo is a curated search engine that thoroughly customizes search results based on individual specifications. The term ‘curate’ meansto arrange and supervise; curator of a collection. This holds particularly for Frompo considering its operation – it gathers the most related searches from Yahoo!, Google and Bing and provides them in a handy search package.



Occasionally, when one browse for a topic within the search engine; they get several search results which are junk, irrelevant or harmful. Frompo eradicates this issue by providing the entire power of the internet search engine.Usersin fact can customize their own individual search engine results.

For example, one could quickly search any video, audio or images, blog or site utilizing particular needs or criteria, say –genres, album, singer, lyrics, cast, movie, recording or channel, podcasts, anchors, writers, tweets, subsequent feeds or something that one could possibly need!



Goal of Frompo is to determine and categorize the best information for a given topic. While other search engines usually get their maximum traffic from the first 10 to 20 percent of their indexes. Frompo carry out very specific and up to the point search results according to user needs.



About Frompo

Frompo is an internet search-engine that helps internet surfers to acquire the contents or related queries they truly are searching for by giving curated search outcomes.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:

Contact Name: Martin Nodskov

Contact Phone: 2320 6052

Contact Email: martin@frompo.com

Website: http://www.frompo.com

Complete Address: Skanderborgvej 1 - 1 tv.