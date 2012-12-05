Frompo's Guide to Audio, Video, News, Twitter, Image Searches

Aarhus, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Searching has never been accurate and yielded relevant results in one go. Frompo makes it so. It takes the searching one level ahead.



For instance, one could easily search any audio or video, news or blog or website using specific demands or criteria, say, - lyrics, genres, singer, movie, album, cast, dance style or channel, podcasts, time of news, anchors, authors, tweets, following feeds or anything that you could possibly want!



One can be as specific as they want the search results to be. People can keep on categorizing their specifications and Frompo will make sure they get the expected result.



Cherry on the cake is that one could as easily sort your search results by date, time, or website specific interests.



About Frompo

Frompo is a Denmark based company that has created a next generation curated search engine. It is a community of users who come together and curate search results to improve the search experience for everyone.



Using Frompo, one can search for web, images, videos, news or twitter. It aggregates the most relevant searches from Google, Yahoo! and Bing and delivers them in a convenient search package.



Apart from being a curated search engine, Frompo is also known for being called a green search engine at the same time. By a “Green” search engine, we mean that the revenue generated by performing searches on Frompo or clicking on search ads will help in helping the environment!



Frompo surely has something better and easier to offer and stand out in the market – combination of two types of search engines - “the green search engine” and “the curated search engine”.



Try it out now: http:/frompo.com//