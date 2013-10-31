Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Frontier Communications Corporation : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Frontier Communications Corporation : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key competitors, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Frontier Communications Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Frontier Communications Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Frontier Communications Corporation"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) is one of the largest telecommunications providers in the US..The company offers voice, data and internet, television and wireless services, among others. It offers its services under Frontier brand. Frontiers' products and services include value packages, telephone, television, internet, PC support and services, Wi-Fi, data and internet, voice and features and related equipment. The company provides its communications services to residential and business customers. As of December 31, 2012, the company operates as an incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) with 3.20 million customers and 1.80 million broadband connections in 27 states of the US. Frontier is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Frontier Communications Corporation



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