Frontier Pharma: Psoriasis - Identifying and Commercializing First-in-Class Innovation

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Psoriasis is a chronic, inflammatory disease triggered by deregulated Thymus-derived (T) cells, resulting inflammation and benign hyperplasia of keratinocytes within the skin. Manifestations of affected skin are red, thickened plaques with an overlying silver-white scale, which significantly impairs the patient’s physical and mental wellbeing. The primary cause of psoriasis is unknown, as are the mechanisms that lead to immune cells directing inflammatory responses towards the skin. Within the lucrative autoimmune market, the psoriasis market has grown considerably due to the repositioning of all three marketed Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) inhibitors: Humira (adalimumab) and Enbrel (etanercept) which were originally approved for rheumatoid arthritis, and also Remicade (infliximab), the first biologic to be approved for Crohn’s disease, an autoimmune disease which largely affects the gastrointestinal system.



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The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) drug market is currently under-served by non-generic, targeted therapies. Whilst the only Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved biologic, Benlysta (belimumab), generated sales of $111m in 2012, there is little evidence that the drug’s performance is significantly superior to other B-cell targeted therapies such as Rituxan (rituximab), which is often used off-license to treat refractory SLE patients. Therapeutics entering the market therefore do not face the staggering level of competition from currently marketed programs as in other markets such as the Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) market. Emerging market entrants that appear to offer significant therapeutic benefits are likely to cause dramatic changes to the market landscape.



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Frontier Pharma - Rheumatoid Arthritis: Identifying and Commercializing First-in-Class Innovation



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