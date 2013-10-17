Frontier Pharma - Rheumatoid Arthritis: Identifying and Commercializing First-in-Class Innovation

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Frontier Pharma – Identifying and Commercializing first-in-class Innovation”. This highly competitive market is saturated with multiple targeted monoclonal Antibody (mAb) therapies and small molecules, yet more of these treatments are expected to enter the market over the next few years. Despite this, the current developmental pipeline is highly innovative beyond these me-too products and incremental innovations and promises a number of first-in-class products across all stages. These new developments are driven by improvements in the understanding of signaling pathways and underlying disease mechanisms of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA).



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These highly innovative products are expected to increase the diversity of available products, in terms of mechanism of action over the coming decade and are likely to have a significant impact on the dynamics of the clinical and commercial landscape. The market is also characterized by high activity in licensing and co-development deals. In particular, there is sustained commercial interest in pipeline biologic therapies with a range of molecular targets. There is also considerable interest in small molecule inhibitors of intracellular kinases despite their clinical performances not being as well established as biologics or mAbs.



Scope



The report analyzes the RA pipeline and strategic alliance landscape with particular emphasis on first-in-class programs.



The report provides:



A brief introduction to RA, including symptoms, pathophysiology, and an overview of the pharmacotherapy

Highlights of the changing molecular target landscape between marketed and pipeline products with particular focus on innovation

A comprehensive review of first-in-class pipeline therapies; the pipeline is analyzed by Phase distribution, molecule type, molecular target, and administration route

Identification and assessment of first-in-class molecular targets highlighting early-stage programs with clinical utility that has yet to be evaluated, as well as an in-depth literature review of novel molecular targets

Assessment of the licensing and co-development deals for RA therapeutics



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Reasons to Buy



The report will assist business development strategies of companies who wish to develop RA therapies with improved benefits to existing treatments. In addition, this report will be of interest to companies seeking to expand pipeline portfolios through licensing agreements and co-development deals allowing them to:



Understand the overall focal shifts in therapeutic molecular targets of RA treatments

Identify first-in-class product development and understand the therapeutic and commercial prospects of first-in-class developmental programs based on available animal model data

Assess the value of products benchmarked against licensed and co-developed therapeutic programs

Spot first-in-class programs that are potentially available for licensing and co-development deals



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