FrontierHomeServices.com Helps Visitors Find the Best Internet, Cable, and Phone Bundles

One website aims to simplify the shopping process for customers across America. That website is FrontierHomeServices.com, where visitors will find detailed information about service packages offered by Frontier Communications. As an authorized sales agent for Frontier, FrontierHomeServices.com explains the intricacies of internet, cable, and telephone bundles in counties across America.



At the FrontierHomeServices.com website, visitors will find pages dedicated to each of Frontier’s different services. One page has been dedicated to explaining Frontier cable TV plans, for example, while others have been dedicated to DSL, FiOS, and discount bundles.



As a spokesperson for FrontierHomeServices.com explains, FiOS internet is becoming particularly popular across the country:



“Fiber optic internet service is changing the way the world communicates. Today, communication companies are laying down fiber optic cable as quickly as possible, but it continues to only be available in a select number of areas across the United States. Customers who are fortunate enough to live in these areas can view FiOS internet plans through our website, including fiber optic plans starting as low as $29.99 per month.”



For customers outside of fiber optic service areas, Frontier offers more traditional high speed internet services, concluding DSL or even satellite internet for those in particularly remote communities. Specific details about each one of these internet plans can be viewed on the FrontierHomeServices.com website, where visitors will learn the difference between Broadband Max, Ultra, and Ultimate plans along with the specific pricing available on each service.



As the FrontierHomeServices.com spokesperson explains, one of the biggest advantages of ordering internet through Frontier is receiving other valuable features for free:



“A number of incentives are automatically bundled with every Frontier internet package, including the ability to watch and rent thousands of free movies using an online service called TumTiki, as well as exclusive access to ESPN3.com for unlimited sports news, content, videos, and games. Users also gain access to a personalized Yahoo! Web portal that includes 8 custom email addresses as well as 24/7 live US-based support.”



Whether signing up for superfast fiber optic internet services or interested in purchasing a TV and internet bundle, FrontierHomeServices.com aims to make comparing Frontier’s plans as easy as possible.



