FrontierInternetServices.com Reviews State of the Art Frontier Fiber Optic Service Packages

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- In today’s society, living without the internet is nearly impossible. The internet is an inescapable part of most jobs and college classrooms. But living with slow internet is nearly as frustrating as living with no internet at all, which is why many of today’s internet users try to get the fastest possible connection at the lowest possible price.



Slow internet is one problem that Frontier wants to fix once and for all. At FrontierInternetServices.com, visitors will discover everything they need to know about a number of high speed internet packages. FrontierInternetServices.com is an authorized Frontier sales agent, which means it can officially sell all of the Frontier service plans and packages customers need.



Fiber optic connectivity is becoming increasingly common in cities throughout North America, and FrontierInternetServices.com looks to capitalize on the popularity of these incredibly fast connections. An entire section of the website has been devoted to new Frontier internet ‘FiOS’ services.



A spokesperson for FrontierInternetServices.com explained what kinds of advantages customers can expect from fiber optic internet packages:



“Today, fiber optic internet is the fastest possible connection available. Download speeds can increase by up to 25x over a standard internet connection, which means faster videos, music, games, and more. With 35Mbps connection speeds, internet users will barely have to wait for websites to load. Simply click a link and the next webpage will pop up. Fiber optic services are truly the internet plans of the future.”



It’s important to note that Frontier FiOS services are currently only available in a select number of regions. Those regions include:



- Fort Wayne, Indiana and surrounding localities

- Portland, Oregon

- Seattle, Washington



Frontier’s fiber optic network is expanding every day, and visitors are encouraged to regularly check the FrontierInternetServices.com to see if their geographic region has been added.



For those who don’t have fiber optic network plans available in their region, FrontierInternetServices.com offers a number of other high speed internet connection plans. Plans include coverage for large families with multiple internet-connected devices, as well as basic single-household plans with TV, phone, and internet services bundled together.



As the FrontierInternetServices.com spokesperson explains, the website’s goal is to make finding the right internet plan as easy as possible:



“Our website offers a number of key advantages over traditional retailers. First, we don’t have pushy salespeople guiding the customer towards a solution that may not be ideal to them. Instead, we let customers decide for themselves which plan would work best. And since we avoid the overhead costs of retail space, we allow customers to save bundles of money on whatever service packages they’re ordering.”



About FrontierInternetServices.com

FrontierInternetServices.com is an online authorized online sales agent for Frontier. Frontier offers fiber optic services in select geographic regions as well as affordable high speed internet packages, cable and phone bundles, and more throughout the United States. For more information, please visit: http://frontierinternetservices.com