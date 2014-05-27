FrontRow Tickets Are Launching New Website for Katy Perry's ''Prismatic'' World Tour Tickets

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- FrontRow Tickets announces the launch of a new website dedicated to selling tickets for the Katy Perry Prismatic World Tour only. They will begin to sell tickets at best price at the end of May 2014.



FrontRow Tickets are announcing the launch of their new website http://katyperryfrontrow.com. The website will sell tickets for Katy Perry’s new world tour called ‘’Prismatic’’. The company will be selling tickets for all tour dates, for every concert in every town, the tour takes place. At the end of May, the website starts selling tickets at the best prices online.



‘’Prismatic’’ is Katy Perry’s third tour that aims to promote her new studio album ‘’Prism’’. The concerts will take place in the UK, USA, Canada, Mexico and Australia. The shows are amazing thus more and more people are in pursuing of the best ticket deal. FrontRow Tickets’ new website katyperryfrontrow.com will be able to supply the numerous customers they have with the best deals out there. The website will also give details about the dates and the towns that are included in the world tour.



The ‘’Prismatic’’ world tour has already gained huge success in Ireland and promises to be a great hit in Scotland and England too. Tickets are selling fast and hundreds of websites are offering to supply customers with great deals. FrontRow Tickets’ website assures their customers that the tickets will be sold at the best online prices. Katy Perry’s team has announced that part of the money generated from the tickets will go to UNICEF, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Susan G. Komen for the Cure and Autism Speaks.



The release of the new website will certainly make the search for the best priced tickets easier and stress free. One stop shop for the great deals and the customers would not have to waste time comparing online and searching for the best deals. FrontRow Tickets have made it all easy for their clients. A couple of clicks and the tickets are on their way.



Contact:

email: contact@katyperryfrontrow.com

state: Nevada

city: Las Vegas