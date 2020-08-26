Froth Flotation Equipment Market Worth $375 Million by 2025 : Leading Players Are Metso Outotec, JXSC, Flsmidth, Eriez Flotation, Yantai Jingpeng Mining Technology

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- The report "Froth Flotation Equipment Market by Machine Type (Cell-To-Cell Flotation, And Free-Flow Flotation), Component Application (Mineral & Ore Processing, Wastewater Treatment, And Paper Recycling), And Region – Global Forecast To 2025", The global froth flotation equipment market size is expected to grow from USD 280 million in 2020 to USD 375 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the froth flotation equipment market include increasing investments in mining industry in APAC and South America, and stringent regulations regarding pertaining to emission and treatment of municipal and industrial waste.



The free-flow segment is expected to be the fastest growing market in the global froth flotation equipment market during the forecast period

Free-flow flotation to witness high growth due to its increasing demand for various applications such as mineral & ore processing and wastewater treatment. These types of machines provide mineral beneficiation to achieve higher profits from their concentrate, lower shipping costs, decreasing plant footprint, and lower smelter penalties. Column flotation is one of the major machines used for free-flow flotation



Wastewater treatment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global froth flotation equipment market during the forecast period

The wastewater treatment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the major factors driving this market are increased demand for better quality treated water, reduction in water wastage, and stringent environmental regulations. Recycling of water because of depleting freshwater resources is another important process where treatment is a necessary process.



APAC is expected to hold the largest market size in the global froth flotation equipment market during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to be the largest and the fastest-growing froth flotation equipment market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the rapidly growing population, urbanization, and industrialization. The growing demand from the mineral & ore processing and wastewater treatment is playing a crucial role in fueling the market for froth flotation equipment in APAC. The favorable government initiatives of countries such as China and India are also expected to help the market growth in APAC. All these factors are expected to be favorable for the growth of the froth flotation equipment market.

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies' operations have been affected due to isolated outbreaks and government-mandated shutdowns in markets like South Africa and Peru, and the demand for many commodities remain low with lower near-term demand on the horizon. Demand for many commodities like copper, iron, and zinc remain low as the market anticipates low demand for these commodities. One of the key exceptions to this trend has been gold, which typically benefits from high level of uncertainty. As China emerges from the pandemic, Chinese mining and metals companies have started their production. Other countries such as Australia, India, the US, and Canada have also started production with social distancing norms. Thus, after 2020, the demand for froth flotation equipment will increase in the mineral & ore processing industry.



Major vendors in the froth flotation equipment market include Metso Outotec (Finland), JXSC (China), FLSmidth (US), Eriez Flotation (US), Yantai Jingpeng Mining Technology (China), SGS (Switzerland), Shandong Xinhai Mining Technology & Equipment (China), Tenova (Italy), Della Toffola (Italy), Prominer (China), EWAC (Czech Republic), Henan Fote Heavy Machinery (China), Shanghai Joyal Machinery (China), Westpro (Canada), and Zoneding (China).



Recent Developments :

- In February 2020, Metso Outotec (Finland) launched a new product under the Outotec Tankcell S series which is designed to enhance throughput, grades, and recovery of ores with cost-effective standardized equipment. This product launch has widened the company's product portfolio for froth flotation equipment.

- In July 2019, Metso Minerals and Outotec announced the merger to form a company named Metso Outotec. This development will result in formation of a leading company in minerals, metals, and aggregates industry that provides process technology, equipment, and services.

- In October 2019, FLSmidth and Rio Tinto (US) have executed a five-year, fixed term Global Framework Agreement (GFA) which enables the two companies to engage on the supply of fixed equipment, including mineral processing, material handling technologies, spare parts, consumables, maintenance, consultancy, and professional services.



