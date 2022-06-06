Frozen Artichoke Market to see Huge Growth by 2027: Vivartia, Pinguin, Bonduelle

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Frozen Artichoke Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Frozen Artichoke market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Vivartia (Greece), Edward & Sons Trading Co. (United States), Pinguin (Belgium), Bonduelle (Canada), General Mills (United States), Conagra Brands (United States), Simplot Food (United States), Dole Food (United States), Del Monte Foods (United States), The Farmer's Cow (United States)



Definition:

The frozen artichoke is having a natural artichoke flavor but available its texture mushy, though the canned artichokes retained a tinny tang even after rinsing and drying. Still, the frozen artichokes worked well in most recipes, their minor deficiencies masked by other flavors and textures.



Market Trends:

- Development in Online Sales Channels



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Number of Hypermarket/Supermarket Outlets

- High Adoption of Ready to Eat Food

- Development in Infrastructure



Market Opportunities:

- Development in Packaging Technology



The Global Frozen Artichoke Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Round Artichokes, Tapered Artichokes), Category (Gluten-Free, Low-Carb, Vegan), Distribution Channels (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Independent Retailers, Online Sales, Others), Calories (Zero Calories, Up to 40 Calories, 40 to 100 Calories, Others)



Global Frozen Artichoke market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



