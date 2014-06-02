Frozen Bakery Additives Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Frozen Bakery Additives Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



Frozen bakery additives are used in order to increase the shelf life of the food and bakery products. These additives are used to prevent the growth of unnecessary bacteria or humectants to prevent the food from drying. Bakery additives also help to improve the appearance of the bakery products along with better taste and addition of colors, thickeners and flavors. Some of the commonly used bakery additives include oxidizing agents and emulsifiers. Bakery additives help food manufacturers to provide safe, quality, nutritious products along with improved shelf life.



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The global frozen bakery products market is mainly segmented on three major parameters such as product type, application and geography. On the basis of product type these additives can be segmented as oxidizing agents, reducing agents, emulsifiers, preservatives, enzymes and colors & flavors. Moreover according to the use of these additives in different industries frozen bakery additives are also segmented on the basis of their applications such as frozen pizza crust, frozen cakes, frozen pastry, frozen breads and other frozen bakery products. In terms of geography the market is segmented into four major regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of the World. In terms of product type other additives accounts for the largest share of the global frozen bakery products market. Others additive are followed by emulsifiers, as these are used to improvise the structure of food products along with increasing the shelf life.



Some of the major factors that drive the growth of frozen bakery products globally include increasing concerns towards waste reduction and energy savings methods in food processing, increasing demand for processed food globally, environment friendly manufacturing process, reasonable price along with better quality products and consumers preference for Improved product quality. Some of the factors which act as barriers for the growth of frozen bakery products are consolidated market of frozen bakery products, restricted temperature and Ph operational range. There exist tremendous opportunity in this sector therefore companies now emphasize to come out with innovative technology and products. The increasing applications of these additives in bakery products would present tremendous opportunities for frozen bakery additives. Moreover growing health concerns among the consumers in Asia Pacific would increase the consumption of these additives over next six years.



The global frozen bakery products market is expected grow at a significant rate with single digit CAGR growth over 2013 – 2019. Europe was the largest market in terms of volume and revenue for frozen bakery additives in the year 2012 followed by North America. Major factor contributing to growth in this region are consumers prefer more processed food due to busy life style and increased health consciousness. Asia was the third largest market and the market is growing at the highest rate among the all four geographies. This growth ii APAC region is attributed to changes in food habits and growing influence of western food culture. However in future APAC is expected to hold significant market share.



Some of the major players in frozen bakery additives market are Puratos Group N.V., Palsgaard A/S, Shenzhen Leveking Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ddw-the Color House, E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company, Purac Biochem B.V., Jungbunzlauer AG, Lasenor Emul S.L., Associated British Foods Plc, and David Michael & Co.



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