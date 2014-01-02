Frozen Bakery Additives Market Worth $1.46 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- The report “Frozen Bakery Additives Market by Types (Color & Flavor, Preservative, Oxidizing Agent, Reducing Agent, Enzyme, Emulsifier, Others), Applications (Frozen Bread, Cake, Pastry, Pizza Crust, Others) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018”, defines and segments the frozen bakery additives market with an analysis and forecasting of the global market size in terms of revenue. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for this market with an analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented and the revenue is forecasted based on significant regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW).



Browse more than 131 market data tables with 19 figures spread through 248 pages and in-depth TOC on "Frozen Bakery Additives Market by Types (Color & Flavor, Preservative, Oxidizing Agent, Reducing Agent, Enzyme, Emulsifier, Others), Applications (Frozen Bread, Cake, Pastry, Pizza Crust, Others) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018"



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The frozen bakery additives market is estimated to reach $1,469.7 Million by 2018, with a CAGR of 6.8% for the forecast period. In 2012, Europe led the frozen bakery additives market in terms of value, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific.



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Frozen bakery additives is a growing industry in the food processing sector. There is an increasing trend towards specialty and continental frozen bakery products, which further signifies increasing use of frozen bakery additives. A number of chemical and physical changes take place during storage, which deteriorates the freshness and quality of frozen bakery products. Hence, the use of additives has increased rapidly since the past few years. In looking towards the future, increase in population will have a tremendous effect on the world’s food supply. The question of food additives safety, including bakery, has received widespread attention. Different governments and private industries have come a long way in achieving high standards for pure and unadulterated food containing additives.



Food additives are making a major contribution to the goal of assuring a better supply of food through increased food production, improved nutritional quality, and preservation. The consumer demands placed on technology have resulted in the development of additives that afford us abundant, nutritious, appetizing, and economical foods, including frozen bakery products. While the levels of use of food additives compared to our total diet are minor, their contributions have proven to be major.



In this report, the frozen bakery additives market is divided into four regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW. The European region constitutes the largest market followed by North America, with U.S. commanding the leading share in this industry. Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the market. ROW is expected to be the second-fastest growing market. In terms of types, other additives dominate the market followed by emulsifiers.



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