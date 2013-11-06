"Frozen Bakery Market by Types (Frozen Breads, Frozen Pizza Crust, Frozen Pastries, Frozen Cakes, Others), Distribution Channels (Artisan Bakers, Retail, Catering & Industrial, Others) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018&

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Frozen Bakery Market by Types (Frozen Breads, Frozen Pizza Crust, Frozen Pastries, Frozen Cakes, Others), Distribution Channels (Artisan Bakers, Retail, Catering & Industrial, Others) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research