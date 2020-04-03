Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- Global frozen bakery market based on its recipes is categorized as viennoiserie, breads, savory snacks and patisserie. Among these, breads & viennoiserie items seized the maximum share of the overall market share in 2017 and is expected to grow with a considerable CAGR over the forecast period. Widespread use of breads in several fast food joints such as McDonald's, Burger King etc. is expected to swell the product industry in the projected timespan.

Convenience factor coupled with changing taste pattern of the population are the major reasons for the growth of frozen bakery products in expected timespan. These products save the preparation time and are popular among the food service providers such as restaurants, bakeries, retail outlets, etc. Extensive marketing campaigns by the market players and retailers to make the product an attractive household food will further strengthen the product demand in coming years.



Based on end-users, the global frozen bakery market is segmented into hyper markets & super markets, convenience stores, artisan bakers, HORECA (hotels, restaurants and catering) and several bakery chains. HORECA is expected to grow at sluggish rate of CAGR over the projected timeframe.

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness a significant growth due to rising disposable income and the growing standard of living amongst the population. The frozen bakery industry is anticipated to rise at a considerable pace in the Asia-Pacific region owing to the increasing demand for the processed food products.

The growth prospects of frozen bakery market have been projected to be positive high over the forthcoming years. This is evident from the recent acquisition of famous Columbian frozen baked food company, Panattiere by Grupo Bimbo in a bid to expand Bimbo's business portfolio in the frozen bakery industry. Panattiere, the Columbian baked food company held a lucrative business space in bakery items including muffins, sandwich rolls, puffs, and soft bread. With this procurement Bimbo Group will get a chance to exploit their expanded in- store food channel and upgraded food service. Driven by the strategic necessity to access emerging markets, widen product portfolio, and increase individual market share these cross-border deals are certainly adding a renewed dynamism in the overall frozen bakery industry.



Asia Pacific frozen bakery market is witnessing strong foothold over the global industry, accounting for almost 20% of the overall landscape. China is projected to be a major revenue pocket for the regional market. Increasing urbanization and affluence along with a notable influence of western culture are the prime factors driving the China market. Statistics reveal that the country's demand for baked foods have been growing at a fast pace over the past decade, and in future too the trend is likely to continue. High economic growth, subsequent increase in the production base, and increasing consumption of frozen baked foods will collectively favor the regional frozen bakery market augmentation.



Other than APAC, the extensive growth of frozen bakery industry is quite vivid across North America and Europe. Europe has been witnessing an increasing import and export of frozen cakes & pastries, which is perceived to be the prime factor driving the market. With Germany, U.K., and France on the growth front, Europe frozen bakery market in the coming years is expected to carve an appreciable growth. Along the same lines, North America market is also highly influenced by the commercial trading. Cakes and pastries with high glucose starch and low protein ratio observe a huge popularity among the North Americans. Increasing proliferation of frozen cakes and pastries across two such major continents will allow the product segment to dominate the industry landscape over 2017-2024.