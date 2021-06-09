Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Frozen Celery Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Frozen Celery Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Frozen Celery. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Dole Food (United States),Pinguin (Belgium),J.R. Simplot Company (United States),PFV Network (United States),Farm Journal, Inc. (United States),State Garden (United States),Ambrogi Foods (United States),Greenleaf (United States),Gordon Food Service (United States),Bonduelle Americas (United States).



Definition:

Celery, Apium graveolens, is a member of the Apiaceae family with carrots, cilantro, and parsley, and grows best in temperate climates. Celery has a number of leafy stalks (petioles) connected by a common base; stalks can grow up to 24 inches each. Celery is the most demanding of the cool-season vegetables for nutrients and care must be taken to offer suitable nutrition to the crop. Celery is one of the high-cost crop in the coastal region of Southern California.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Frozen Celery Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Availability of Refrigeration Media for Industrial as Well as Commercial Freezing



Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Convenience Food and Technology Advancement in the Cold Chain

Increasing Acceptance of Western Cuisine and Food Habits across the World

Growing Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Celery



Challenges:

High Production Cost of Celery



Opportunities:

Growing Processed Industry and Rapidly Increasing Youth Population

Rising Online Purchase of Staple Food is Gaining Popularity across Developed Nations



The Global Frozen Celery Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Basic Celery, Turnip Rooted Celery, Leaf Celery), Application (Stuffing, Soups, Stews, Sauces, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline (Hypermarket/Supermarket)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



