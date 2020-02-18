Frozen Dumplings Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions 2020 - 2025: QY Research

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- QY Research recently generated a research report titled, "Frozen Dumplings Market Report: Company Analysis, History and Future Overview, Global Sales Trends by 2025". The research report represents the potential growth opportunities that prevail in the global market. The report is analyzed on the basis of secondary research methodologies acquired from historic and forecast data. The global Frozen Dumplings market is expected to grow substantially and thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. The report will provide an insight into the growth opportunities and restraints that construct the market. Readers can gain meaningful comprehension about the future of the market.



The global Frozen Dumplings market was 2320 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 4300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2019 and 2025.



This report focuses on Frozen Dumpling. It is a type of traditional Chinese food, they are one of the major foods eaten during the Chinese New Year and year-round in China's northern provinces. Though considered part of Chinese cuisine, Dumplings are popular in other parts of Asia and in Western countries. It is also called 'Jiaozi' in Northern Part of China; 'Gaau ji', 'Wor tip' and 'Guotie' in many southern provinces of China; 'Peking ravioli' in Boston and 'potstickers' in other states in USA and in many other western countries; 'Gy?za' in Japan; they are also known as 'momo' in Nepal. It typically consists of ground meat and/or vegetable filling wrapped into a thinly rolled piece of dough, which is then sealed by pressing the edges together. Finished jiaozi can be boiled, steamed, or pan-fried.



China ranks the top in terms of Production volume of Frozen Dumpling worldwide, it consists of 46.12% of the global market in 2017. Korea comes the second, with 21.83% of the global market. Japan consists of 3.64% of the market in the same year, while Tai wan occupies 3.84% of the market. Other regions including USA, UK, Australia, Europe, Middle East and Africa occupy 23.47% of the global Frozen Dumpling market in the same year.



The Frozen Dumpling market concentration is not very high. CJ, with a market share of 25.25% in 2017 in terms of revenue; CPF, occupies 12.84% of the global frozen Dumpling market in the same year; Wan Chai Ferry occupies 9.68% of the market share in 2017, Chinese company San Quan Food, with a market share of 12.84%, ranked the fourth in terms of revenue in the same year; Other smaller companies which are not included in the report consist of 36.18% together in 2017.



Global Frozen Dumplings Market: Drivers and Restraints



This section of the report includes drivers, restraints, and trends that are likely to shape the Frozen Dumplings market. The influence of drivers and restraints affect the market in each region differently. The report offers underlying drivers that compel the consumers to invest in the products and services. This section includes consumer demand and government policies that affect the Frozen Dumplings market. The detailed information assists readers in understanding the needs of consumer demands. The report provides drivers at the local and global levels to help determine the market forces. This information will help readers decide potential strategies that can help them stay ahead in the competitive industry.



Restraints provided in this section of the report contrasts the driver's segment as it explains the factors that can hamper the growth of the Frozen Dumplings market during the forecast period. Restraints play a pivotal role in the global and regional market as it bends the prospective opportunities in the market. Readers can weigh and asses the drivers and restraints before making any investments or strategies.



Global Frozen Dumplings Market: Segment Analysis



The report includes major segments such as product type and end-user that provide an array of components that determine the portfolio of the Frozen Dumplings industry. Each type furnishes information regarding the sales value during the forecast period. The application section also provides sales by volume and consumption during the forecast period. The understanding of the segment directs the readers in recognizing the importance of factors that shape the market growth.



Global Frozen Dumplings Market: Regional Analysis



This section of the report provides detailed information about each region and how numerous factors of that particular region affect the growth of the Frozen Dumplings market. The government policies, weather, politics, and other factors determine the future of the market differently in each region. The major regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, and others.



