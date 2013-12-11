Frozen Food - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide - New Market Research Report

New Food market report from MarketLine: "Frozen Food - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- The BRIC Frozen Food industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the BRIC frozen food market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC frozen food market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key frozen food players' BRIC operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the frozen food industry and had a total market value of $18,826.2 million in 2012. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 15.1% over the 2008-12 period.
Within the frozen food industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $11,561.3 million in 2012. This was followed by Russia, Brazil and India with a value of $4,557.9, $2,424.3, and $282.7 million, respectively.
China is expected to lead the frozen food industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $15,988.8 million in 2017, followed by Russia, Brazil, India with expected values of $5,830.7, $2,951.2 and $513.1 million, respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the BRIC frozen food market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the BRIC frozen food market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC frozen food market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the BRIC frozen food market?
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