New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Increasing awareness about frozen food due to its increased shelf life, convenience in cooking, packaging and carrying, changes in the business strategies of the market players are key factors contributing to high CAGR of industry during forecast period.



Market Size – USD 260.8 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.2%, Market Trends – Change is Life Style and increase in availability.



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Frozen Food market was valued at USD 260.8 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 366.3 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2%. They are preserved by a process of freezing and storing before cooking. It has a large market due to increased demand from the consumers. The freezing process helps to maintain the food in its original state till it is consumed. In this industry it involves two procedures for freezing, one is mechanical and the other one is cryogenic. The freezing process is required to safeguard the quality and its outer surface. The fast freezing helps to maintain the original cell structure of the food. Cryogenic freezing is one of the fastest process because it maintains the low fluid nitrogen temperature of around -196 degree Celsius.



The widespread adoption of frozen food amongst the consumers is its nutritious attribute. This items does not require any additional additives since microorganisms don't develop when the temperature is beneath ?9.5 °C (15 °F), which is adequate in anticipating the decay. There are few misconceptions about frozen food when compared with the packed foodstuff. The preservatives are present in packed items instead of frozen foods which are harmful to health. There are also misconceptions that freezing washes away the nutrients which is also another modern day myth. The freezing helps to cover the outer structure of the food which ultimately helps to preserve its nutrients. The rising preference for fresh and natural products is a restraining factor for this industry



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Nestle, ConAgra Foods Inc., Heinz, Mother Dairy, McCain Foods, Kellogg Company, Unilever, General Mills Inc., Venky's, and Pinnacle Foods Inc.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Frozen Food market.



Processed Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Frozen Fruits & Vegetables



Frozen Meat & Fish



Frozen Dairy Products



Frozen Soups



Others



Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Raw Stage



Half-Prepared



Fully-Prepared



Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Supermarket/Hypermarket



Online Stores



Specialist Retailers



Convenience Stores



End Use (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Retail Customers



Service Providers



Others



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Frozen Food market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Frozen Food market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Frozen Food Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Frozen Food Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Frozen Food Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Frozen Food Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Frozen Food Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



