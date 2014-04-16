Frozen Food Market Is Expected to Reach USD 293.75 Billion by 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Transparency Market Research has launched a new market report titled "Frozen Food Market (Vegetables & Fruits, Potatoes, Ready-to-eat Meals, Meat, Fish/Seafood and Soups) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019," according to the which the demand for frozen food was valued at USD 224.74 billion in 2012 is expected to reach USD 293.75 billion by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2013 to 2019.



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The global market for frozen food witnessed growth due to the growing demand for faster-to-prepare foods and new product launches in the market. In addition, strong demand from emerging economies is another factor contributing to the market growth. The government intervention and regulations are major restraints for the market growth. However, frozen food made with natural and organic ingredients provides huge market opportunity for the manufactures.



The global market for frozen food by products was dominated by frozen ready meals due to its wide range of products which includes frozen pizza, desserts, snacks, entrees and others and accounted for more than 30% of the total market revenue in 2012 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2013 to 2019.



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The frozen fruits and vegetables segment is experiencing a surge in demand due to advancements in freezing technologies which allows the manufacturers to preserve the nutritional value of the vegetables and fruits for a longer time period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2013 to 2019. The frozen potatoes market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the future and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2013 to 2019.



Frozen food is an alternative to fresh, canned and cooked foods. It is one of the most dynamic and largest sectors of the food industry. The major factor driving the growth of the frozen food market is convenience. Frozen food are kept below -9.5°C to prevent the growth of microorganisms, which helps to slow down the process of decomposition and which in turn helps to keep the food for longer time period. This study provides in-depth analysis of the global frozen food market in terms of revenue from 2011 to 2019.



By products the market is broadly segmented into frozen vegetables & fruits, frozen potatoes, frozen ready meals, frozen meat, frozen fish/seafood and frozen soup. More than 35% of the market is occupied by frozen ready meals due to its wide range of products portfolio. While, frozen potatoes segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate among other products. The study also includes competitive analysis by providing Porter’s five force analysis, and value chain analysis which provides an insight into industry competition.



This study also includes review and breakdown of the various factors and their impact on the market by three parameters such low, medium and high. This study also includes growth strategies and entry barriers to be considered to provide the exact opportunities for business in this market. Additionally, to aid in decision making the study also includes competitive profiling of leading players, along with their financial revenues, business strategies and recent developments.