Frozen Food Market Is Projected to Offer Huge Growth Potential by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2021 -- The frozen food market is estimated to account for about USD 244.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 312.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020. The retail food industry has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, globally. The development of retail channels in the form of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores has driven the growth of the frozen food market. These large food chains form an important growing outlet for frozen food products, owing to the latest trend of on-the-go consumption. The rising per capita income and increasing number of working women, globally, have further accelerated the market growth.



The convenient & ready meals segment is estimated to dominate the global market in 2020.



By product, the convenient & ready meals segment is estimated to dominate the global market in 2020. This is due to the changing and busy lifestyles of people, globally, which has increased the consumption of frozen foods, globally. Frozen foods are easy to prepare and take less time for preparation. They are healthy and have high nutritional value. Frozen food export business has also increased in recent times due to the high acceptance of these products among consumers and brand awareness among developing countries.



The offline segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the frozen food market in 2020.



By distribution channel, the offline segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the market in 2020. The infrastructure of the convenience stores and hypermarkets includes freezing and temperature-controlled facilities, which are driving the growth of this segment as a distribution channel for frozen products.



The ready-to-cook segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the market.



By type, the ready-to-cook segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR. Factors such as changing lifestyles and increasing population of working women are driving the growth of ready-to-eat frozen food, globally.



Europe accounted for the largest share in the frozen food market



Europe accounted for the largest market share in the market. Population growth, rapid urbanization, and the rise in consumer awareness about the benefits of frozen food are the key factors driving the demand for frozen food in the region.



The key players in this market include General Mills Inc (US), Conagra Brands, Inc. (US), Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Unilever (Netherlands), Kellogg Company (US), McCain Foods Limited (Canada), Kraft Heinz Company (US), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Ajinomoto (Japan), Vandemoortele NV (Belgium), Lantmannen Unibake International (Denmark), Cargill (US), Europastry S.A. (Spain), JBS (Brazil), Kidfresh (US), Aryzta (US), Kuppies (India), OOB Organics (New Zealand), Omar International Pvt Ltd (India), Bubba Foods (US), Shishi He Deming (China), and Smart Price Sales & Marketing (US), Chevon Agrotech Pvt Ltd (India), and Omar International Pvt Ltd (India).



