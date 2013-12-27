Frozen Food Market Poise $261.50 Billion by 2015

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- The ‘Global Frozen Food Market Analysis By Products Type And By Geography - Trends And Forecasts (2010 – 2015)' analyzes the frozen food market by products and geography .The report also analyzes the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the frozen food in the major geographies of U.S., Europe and Asia. The global frozen food market is expected to grow from $218.41 billion in 2010.to $261.50 billion in 2015 at an estimated CAGR of 3.7%.



Browse 132 market data tables/figures and in-depth TOC on Global frozen food Market.

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Convenience is the major driving factor for the global frozen food market. Consumers are looking for variety of food options which require minimum time for preparation. Unorganized sector comprising unbranded frozen products remains the biggest challenge to the organized sector of branded frozen food products. New product



launches is one of the major trends followed by key industry participants such as Nestlé, Kraft Food, Ajinomoto and others to grab market shares of growing frozen market. Lot of MNC’s and regional players are leaders in the regional markets. The major factors restricting the growth of the market are the existence of private labels; especially in Europe where they constitute around 40% of the total frozen foods market.



U.S. is expected to witness a moderate CAGR of 4% from 2010 to 2015 while the rest of the World (ROW) segment (which includes Latin America, Australasia and others) is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.7%. In 2010, Europe had the largest share in the global frozen food market sales of $87.38 billion. Germany is the biggest consumer in Europe with a share of 17% with a consumption of 6.04 million tons of frozen food. Asian frozen food market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 3.4% from 2010 to 2015. Japan leads the Asian countries in terms of frozen food consumption with 7.82 million tons in 2010. Ready meals are the most expensive ones among the frozen food product categories and thus account for the largest market share of 40% in terms of revenue. Frozen pizza is the fastest growing segment in the frozen ready meals segment with an estimated CAGR of 4% with the U.S. expected to continue its dominance in the segment from 2010 to 2015.



The report “Global Frozen Food Market Analysis By Products Type And By Geography - Trends And Forecasts (2010 – 2015)” extensively analyses the market by products and by geography. The product segmentation covers various frozen food categories of fruits and vegetables, potatoes, soup, meat, fish and ready meals. The geographical segmentation discusses about the major countries in different geographies. The report also discusses the major technologies and packaging techniques used by key industry participants in the frozen food industry along with key industry events such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions and agreements. The objective of report is to highlight key market trends which can be strategically useful and actionable for the stakeholders i.e. frozen food manufacturers, frozen food packaging manufactures, frozen food retailers, distributors, importers and exporters and research and consulting firms in the frozen food industry. The entire report is supported with lots of facts and figures about market size, market revenues and prices per capita consumptions. The total number of tables and figures are about 132 in the report. The report also forecasts the frozen food market till 2015.



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