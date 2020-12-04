New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Frozen Food market was valued at USD 260.8 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 366.3 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2%. They are preserved by a process of freezing and storing before cooking. It has a large market due to increased demand from the consumers. The freezing process helps to maintain the food in its original state till it is consumed. In this industry it involves two procedures for freezing, one is mechanical and the other one is cryogenic. The freezing process is required to safeguard the quality and its outer surface. The fast freezing helps to maintain the original cell structure of the food. Cryogenic freezing is one of the fastest process because it maintains the low fluid nitrogen temperature of around -196 degree Celsius.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:



The COVID-19 impact assessment included in this report makes it highly distinctive from other market reports of the same category. Researchers have drawn a major focus on the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Frozen Food market. This section depicts the pandemic's effects on the global economic scenario, which have further impacted the Frozen Food business sphere. The report evaluates the key market influencing factors and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements for the market's potential downturn. The market has been substantially affected by the pandemic, and changes can be seen in the market dynamics and demand trends. Therefore, the report broadly assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Frozen Food market, besides offering a future COVID-19 impact assessment.



Key Highlights of the Global Frozen Food Market Report:



Geographical Analysis:



The latest business intelligence report analyzes the global Frozen Food market in terms of market reach and consumer bases in the market's key geographical regions. The global Frozen Food market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on geography. This section of the report precisely evaluates the presence of the global Frozen Food market in the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels of each regional segment.



Competitive Landscape



The report presents a holistic investigation of the Frozen Food business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.



Leading Industry Participants:



Nestle, ConAgra Foods Inc., Heinz, Mother Dairy, McCain Foods, Kellogg Company, Unilever, General Mills Inc., Venky's, and Pinnacle Foods Inc



Processed Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Frozen Fruits & Vegetables

Frozen Meat & Fish

Frozen Dairy Products

Frozen Soups

Others



Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Raw Stage

Half-Prepared

Fully-Prepared



Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Stores

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores



End Use (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Retail Customers

Service Providers



