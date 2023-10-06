NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Frozen Food Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Frozen Food market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are General Mills Inc. (United States), Conagra Brands, Inc. (United States), Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Unilever (the Netherlands), Kellogg Company (United States), McCain Foods Limited (Canada), Kraft Heinz Company (United States), Associated British Foods plc (United Kingdom) , Ajinomoto (Japan).



Frozen food products contain maximum vitamins as compares to the fresh ones, due to freezing which makes preserves the products for longer periods of time. Various benefits of frozen foods such as reducing food waste, make your food last longer, preserve nutrition at peak ripeness and other benefits. Increasing preference of young consumers for convenient eating and raising awareness of frozen food products are some of the major drivers which affect the growth of the market in the future. According to AMA Research, the market for ?Frozen Food is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period to 2028. This growth is primarily driven by Rising demand for convenience food and technology advancement in the cold chain.



Opportunities:

- Rising Online Purchase of Staple Food is Gaining Popularity across Developed Nations such as the United States, United Kingdom, among others



Influencing Market Trend

- One of the Latest Trend of this Market is the Availability of Refrigeration Media for Industrial as Well as Commercial Freezing



Market Drivers

- Increasing Acceptance of Western Cuisine and Food Habits across the World

- Rising demand for convenience food and technology advancement in the cold chain



Challenges:

- Shortage of Fresh Meat Due to Rising Consumption in Middle East & Africa



Analysis by Consumption (Food Service, Retail), Type (Raw Material, Half Cooked), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Product (Fruits & Vegetables, Fish & Sea Food, Potato, Meat, Soup, Ready Meal)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [General Mills Inc. (United States), Conagra Brands, Inc. (United States), Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Unilever (the Netherlands), Kellogg Company (United States), McCain Foods Limited (Canada), Kraft Heinz Company (United States), Associated British Foods plc (United Kingdom) , Ajinomoto (Japan),]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Frozen Food Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



