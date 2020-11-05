New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Frozen Food market was valued at USD 260.8 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 366.3 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2%. They are preserved by a process of freezing and storing before cooking. It has a large market due to increased demand from the consumers. The freezing process helps to maintain the food in its original state till it is consumed. In this industry it involves two procedures for freezing, one is mechanical and the other one is cryogenic.



The report is further furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the global COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has changed the market dynamics with disruption in the supply chain, changes in demands and trends, and economic scenario. The report analyses the initial and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the market and offers insights into prospects and remuneration outlook in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



The Global Frozen Food Market is anticipated to dominate the economic landscape of the world, recording a substantial growth rate over the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the rapidly evolving industry infrastructure, commercialization, and changes in the demands of the Frozen Food market. The growth has established a strong foothold of the products and services offered by the Frozen Food market.



Prominent players analyzed in the report are Nestle, ConAgra Foods Inc., Heinz, Mother Dairy, McCain Foods, Kellogg Company, Unilever, General Mills Inc., Venky's, and Pinnacle Foods Inc.



The report covers the profiles of the key contenders and offers an all-inclusive analysis of their business overview, market share, market size, production and manufacturing capacity, value chain analysis, and strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, and brand promotions and product launches among others. It also covers their sales channel and distribution network, along with import/export activities, market presence, product portfolio, and other key factors to offer a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape.



Moreover, the report covers a thorough regional analysis to offer a better understanding of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, presence of prominent players, and import/export ratio.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Frozen Food market on the basis of form, source, application, production process, and region:



Processed Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Frozen Fruits & Vegetables

Frozen Meat & Fish

Frozen Dairy Products

Frozen Soups

Others



Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Raw Stage

Half-Prepared

Fully-Prepared



Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Stores

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores



End Use (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Retail Customers

Service Providers

Others



The key geographical regions analyzed in the report are:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Objectives of the Frozen Food Market Report:



Analysis and forecast of the Global Frozen Food Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans



