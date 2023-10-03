Frozen Foods Market Forecasted to Reach USD 363.7 Billion by 2028, Driven by Convenience and Online Distribution

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2023 -- According to the research report titled "Frozen Foods Market by Product (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Meat and Seafood Products, Plant-Based Protein, Convenience Food and Ready Meals, Pet Food), Consumption, Type, Distribution Channel, Region - Global Forecast to 2028" by MarketsandMarkets, the frozen foods market is on a growth trajectory. It is estimated to be valued at USD 284.2 billion in 2023, with projections indicating it will reach USD 363.7 billion by 2028, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028.



Download PDF Brochure



Convenience: The Driving Factor



Convenience is the primary key factor fueling the demand for frozen foods. In today's fast-paced world, consumers are constantly seeking time-saving solutions that align with their busy lifestyles. Frozen foods offer a hassle-free way to put meals on the table without the lengthy preparation associated with fresh ingredients. This convenience resonates with a broad spectrum of consumers, ranging from working professionals and busy families to students and seniors. Frozen foods provide a quick and efficient means of meal preparation, allowing individuals to enjoy a wide variety of options without compromising on taste or nutritional value. Additionally, the ease of storage and longer shelf life compared to fresh foods further enhance their appeal. Consequently, convenience remains the driving force behind the sustained and growing demand for frozen foods in the market.



Online Distribution Channel Takes the Lead



The online distribution channel is experiencing the fastest growth in the frozen foods market, driven by several significant factors. Firstly, the rise of e-commerce has revolutionized grocery shopping, offering consumers a convenient and accessible way to browse and purchase frozen food products from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for physical store visits. Secondly, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of online grocery shopping as consumers prioritized safety and social distancing. This shift in behavior toward online grocery services has endured. Thirdly, online platforms provide a broader variety of frozen food options, including niche and specialty products that may not be readily available in brick-and-mortar stores. This expanded selection caters to diverse consumer preferences and dietary needs, further propelling online sales. Moreover, the ability to read product reviews, compare prices, and access personalized recommendations online enhances the overall shopping experience, making it more appealing to consumers.



Food Service Sector Dominates in Consumption



The food service sector holds the largest share in the frozen foods market in 2023. This substantial presence can be attributed to several compelling factors. Firstly, the food service industry, which includes restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering services, heavily relies on the convenience and adaptability offered by frozen food ingredients. Frozen foods ensure consistent quality and enable precise portion control, allowing food service establishments to optimize their operations while consistently delivering delicious meals to patrons. Additionally, frozen foods play a pivotal role in reducing food waste within the food service sector. They have extended shelf lives compared to fresh ingredients, reducing the risk of spoilage and financial losses, a critical consideration in a high-volume, fast-paced industry. Furthermore, the extensive array of frozen food choices, spanning appetizers, side dishes, main courses, and desserts, grants food service operators the flexibility needed to cater to a diverse array of customer tastes and dietary needs.



Make an Inquiry



Germany Leads the Way



Germany is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023. Several factors contribute to Germany's dominance in the frozen foods market. The nation's strong economy and high levels of consumer purchasing power make it an attractive hub for frozen foods. Additionally, Germany's shifting demographics, characterized by a growing number of working professionals and single-person households, fuel the demand for convenient meal solutions. Frozen foods align well with these changing consumer preferences, offering quick and effortless preparation options. Furthermore, Germany places significant emphasis on food safety and quality, and frozen foods are perceived as a secure and dependable choice.



This trust in the quality and safety of frozen products further solidifies their dominance in the market. Germany has also witnessed a surge in health-conscious consumers seeking frozen fruits, vegetables, and other healthier alternatives. This health-oriented trend has propelled the growth of the frozen foods market, especially within the healthier product segments. Germany's commitment to healthier and more sustainable food choices aligns with its National Nutrition Strategy, which aims to promote a shift toward plant-based foods, enhance overall population health, and reduce environmental impact. These initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the frozen foods market, particularly in healthier segments like frozen fruits and vegetables.



Key Market Players



Major players operating in the frozen foods market include General Mills Inc. (US), Nestlé (Switzerland), Unilever (Netherlands), McCain Foods Limited (Canada), Conagra Brands, Inc (US), Kellogg's Company (US), Grupo Bimbo (Mexico), and The Kraft Heinz Company (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441