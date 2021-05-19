Frozen Meal Market Is Booming Worldwide with Nestle, Unilever, McCain

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- The latest update of Global Frozen Meal Market study provides comprehensive information on the development activities by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Frozen Meal, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 142-page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are General Mills (United States), Nestle (Switzerland), Unilever (Netherlands), Kellogg Company (US), McCain (Canada), Dr.Oetker (Germany), Daiya foods (Canada), Conagra (United States), Atkins Nutritional's (United States), California Pizza Kitchen (United States), H.J. Heinz (United States) and FRoSTA (Poland) etc.



Summary



Industry Background:

Frozen meals are the foods which have been kept frozen until it is used. Freezing the food preserves it from the time it is prepared to the time it is eaten. It slows down decomposition by turning residual moisture into ice, inhibiting the growth of most bacterial species. These are usually packed in a disposable serving tray, and need to be heated only before serving. Although the taste and quality may diminish over time, it keeps items edible indefinitely. Also, the frozen food does not require any preservatives as the microbes cannot grow on any food that is at a temperature less than 0°F.This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Demand for Convenience Foods and Changing Lifestyle of Consumers.



Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Increased Brand Awareness and Consumption of Frozen Meal Among Consumers. Major Vendors, such as General Mills (United States), Nestle (Switzerland), Unilever (Netherlands), Kellogg Company (US), McCain (Canada), Dr.Oetker (Germany), Daiya foods (Canada), Conagra (United States), Atkins Nutritional's (United States), California Pizza Kitchen (United States), H.J. Heinz (United States) and FRoSTA (Poland) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.



On April 2020, Nestle SA has announced to launch Life Cuisine which is a new brand designed to feed modern lifestyles. It includes frozen bowls, egg bites and pizzas that cater to four consumer preferences: high-protein, low-carb, meatless and gluten-free.



Market Drivers



Increasing Demand for Convenience Foods

Changing Lifestyle of Consumers



Market Trend



Increased Brand Awareness and Consumption of Frozen Meal Among Consumers



Restraints



Increasing Preferences for Fresh Foods



Opportunities



Increasing Disposable Income of Consumers and Digitalization of Retail Industry



Challenges



Lack of Cold Chain Infrastructure in Emerging Economies



Advance Market Analytics follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world.

