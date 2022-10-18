NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Frozen Meat Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Frozen Meat market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Marfrig Group (Brazil), Kerry Group Plc (Ireland), BRF SA (Brazil), Associated British Foods Plc (United Kingdom), Pilgrim"s Pride Corporation (United States), Tyson Foods, Inc. (United States), Verde Farms (United States), Ashbourne Meat Processors (Ireland), Cargill Beef (United States).



Scope of the Report of Frozen Meat

As per the National Chicken Council (United States), total red meat & poultry consumption in the United States was 99.2 kg per capita in 2018, which is expected to reach 100 kg per capita in 2019. Therefore with the high demand for frozen meat and its rising consumption, the Global frozen meat market is expected to provide a huge opportunity for the market players thereby propelling the market growth. Frozen meat is prepared when meat is stored & unpacked under freezing conditions. Storage of frozen meat is a common preservation method, which reduces its enzyme activity thereby inhibiting the microbial proliferation, and prolongs the shelf life.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Frozen Beef, Frozen Chicken, Frozen Lamb, Frozen Pork, Others), Application (Households, Food Industry, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Hypermarkets, Online, Convenience stores, Others)



Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Ready to Eat and Packaged Food

Changing Lifestyle and High Disposable Income



Market Trends:

Longer Shelf Life & Food Safety of Frozen Meat

High Demand for Protein Rich Food



Opportunities:

Technological Advancement in Food Industry & Cold Chain Market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



