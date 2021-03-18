Frozen Potato Fries Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities : Conagra Brands, Market Pantry, McCain Foods

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Frozen Potato Fries Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Frozen Potato Fries market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Frozen Potato Fries Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Frozen Potato Fries Market Definition:

Ready to eat food is still a narrow category across the globe partially because of a strong preference for fresh food among end consumers. Though with the increasing number working for population across the globe, majorly ration of working women looking for convenience the segment offers growth potential. To counter this growing demand the manufacturers are providing a range of ready to eat food with traditional style, surrounding everything from traditional meals to exotic dishes. Within the ready to eat segment non frozen ready meals remained the largest category in value terms in 2018 and posted the fastest growth in current value sales. India€™s food sector is one of the rising regions. With the rising number of processing units across India, is becoming one of the major driving factors for ready to east market India. In India, the gross value of plant and machinery deployed in the food processing sector is expected to reach USD ~51.19 billion by the FY 2024-25. This growth is accredited to factors including the rising requirement for ready to eat food and the highly busy lifestyles of consumers. There will also show the enormous demand for pack houses at the farm gate, cold storage facilities across the value chain, multi-modal logistics, infrastructure at port gateways with phytosanitary facilitation, etc. With the advancement in storage techniques in traditional retail stores in India market can become one of game-changing factors for the ready to eat food market in India.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Kraft Heinz Company (Ore-Ida) (United States),Conagra Brands (Alexia foods) (United States),Waitrose Limited (United Kingdom),Market Pantry (United States),McCain Foods (Canada),Podravka (Croatia),ARPICO (Sri Lanka),Anwell (China),Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),Agristo NV (Belgium)

What's Trending in Market:

High Adoption of Non-Frozen RTC Including Curry Mix, and Others

Technology Advancement in the Food Processing Industry

Innovations in Packaging for Increased Shelf Life and Product Differentiation

Challenges:

The limited storage infrastructure for the frozen RTC in local retail stores

Restraints:

Fluctuation in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates

Market Growth Drivers:

Rise in penetration of organized B&M formats such as hypermarket, supermarket and other convenience stores in metro and tier 1 cities

The emergence of E-commerce, the Food Retail Segment

The Global Frozen Potato Fries Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Organic Fries, Conventional Fries), Application (Bakeries, Restaurants and Hotels, Households, Others), Distribution Channels (Online Stores, Offline Retail Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Other Convenience Stores), Product (French Fries, Hash Brown, Shapes, Mashed, Sweet Potatoes/Yam, Battered/Cooked, Twice Baked, Topped/Stuff, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Frozen Potato Fries Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

