Latest released the research study on Global Frozen Potato Fries Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Frozen Potato Fries Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Kraft Heinz Company (Ore-Ida) (United States),Conagra Brands (Alexia foods) (United States),Waitrose Limited (United Kingdom),Market Pantry (United States),McCain Foods (Canada),Podravka (Croatia),ARPICO (Sri Lanka),Anwell (China),Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),Agristo NV (Belgium).



Definition:

Ready to eat food is still a narrow category across the globe partially because of a strong preference for fresh food among end consumers. Though with the increasing number working for population across the globe, majorly ration of working women looking for convenience the segment offers growth potential. To counter this growing demand the manufacturers are providing a range of ready to eat food with traditional style, surrounding everything from traditional meals to exotic dishes. Within the ready to eat segment non frozen ready meals remained the largest category in value terms in 2018 and posted the fastest growth in current value sales. Indiaâ€™s food sector is one of the rising regions. With the rising number of processing units across India, is becoming one of the major driving factors for ready to east market India. In India, the gross value of plant and machinery deployed in the food processing sector is expected to reach USD ~51.19 billion by the FY 2024-25. This growth is accredited to factors including the rising requirement for ready to eat food and the highly busy lifestyles of consumers. There will also show the enormous demand for pack houses at the farm gate, cold storage facilities across the value chain, multi-modal logistics, infrastructure at port gateways with phytosanitary facilitation, etc. With the advancement in storage techniques in traditional retail stores in India market can become one of game-changing factors for the ready to eat food market in India.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Frozen Potato Fries Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

High Adoption of Non-Frozen RTC Including Curry Mix, and Others

Technology Advancement in the Food Processing Industry

Innovations in Packaging for Increased Shelf Life and Product Differentiation



Market Drivers:

Rise in penetration of organized B&M formats such as hypermarket, supermarket and other convenience stores in metro and tier 1 cities

The emergence of E-commerce, the Food Retail Segment



Challenges:

The limited storage infrastructure for the frozen RTC in local retail stores



Opportunities:

High investment cold chain infrastructure by players to build infrastructure in retail stores

Strengthening the Indian Food Regulatory Ecosystem



The Global Frozen Potato Fries Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Organic Fries, Conventional Fries), Application (Bakeries, Restaurants and Hotels, Households, Others), Distribution Channels (Online Stores, Offline Retail Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Other Convenience Stores), Product (French Fries, Hash Brown, Shapes, Mashed, Sweet Potatoes/Yam, Battered/Cooked, Twice Baked, Topped/Stuff, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



