Frozen Potato Fries Market to Witness Excellent Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand

Scope of the Report of Frozen Potato Fries

Ready to eat food is still a narrow category across the globe partially because of a strong preference for fresh food among end consumers. Though with the increasing number working for population across the globe, majorly ration of working women looking for convenience the segment offers growth potential. To counter this growing demand the manufacturers are providing a range of ready to eat food with traditional style, surrounding everything from traditional meals to exotic dishes. Within the ready to eat segment non frozen ready meals remained the largest category in value terms in 2018 and posted the fastest growth in current value sales. Indiaâ€™s food sector is one of the rising regions. With the rising number of processing units across India, is becoming one of the major driving factors for ready to east market India. In India, the gross value of plant and machinery deployed in the food processing sector is expected to reach USD ~51.19 billion by the FY 2024-25. This growth is accredited to factors including the rising requirement for ready to eat food and the highly busy lifestyles of consumers. There will also show the enormous demand for pack houses at the farm gate, cold storage facilities across the value chain, multi-modal logistics, infrastructure at port gateways with phytosanitary facilitation, etc. With the advancement in storage techniques in traditional retail stores in India market can become one of game-changing factors for the ready to eat food market in India.



In May 2019, McCain Foods United States announced one of the largest investments is near about USD 300 million in its Othello, potato processing facility. Through this initiative, the company is aiming to enhance its productions in North America. Through this initiative, the company is aiming to enhance its competitiveness in the market.



In Jun 2019, Lamb Weston Holdings announced the acquisition of Ready Meals Pty Ltd., one of the leading providers of potato processor in Australia. This step is a part of the company growth strategies and becomes a company that is trying to expand its client base in Australia.



The Global Frozen Potato Fries Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Organic Fries, Conventional Fries), Application (Bakeries, Restaurants and Hotels, Households, Others), Distribution Channels (Online Stores, Offline Retail Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Other Convenience Stores), Product (French Fries, Hash Brown, Shapes, Mashed, Sweet Potatoes/Yam, Battered/Cooked, Twice Baked, Topped/Stuff, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- High investment cold chain infrastructure by players to build infrastructure in retail stores

- Strengthening the Indian Food Regulatory Ecosystem



Market Drivers:

- Rise in penetration of organized B&M formats such as hypermarket, supermarket and other convenience stores in metro and tier 1 cities

- The emergence of E-commerce, the Food Retail Segment



Market Trend:

- High Adoption of Non-Frozen RTC Including Curry Mix, and Others

- Technology Advancement in the Food Processing Industry

- Innovations in Packaging for Increased Shelf Life and Product Differentiation



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



