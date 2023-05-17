NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Frozen Potato Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Frozen Potato market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are McCain Foods (Canada), Lamb-Weston (United States), J.R. Simplot Company (United States), Aviko (Netherlands), Bart's Potato Company (Belgium), Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Agristo NV (Belgium), H.J. Heinz Company (United States), Himalya International Ltd. (India) and Koninklijke Coöperatie Cosun UA (Netherlands).



Frozen potatoes are the potatoes stored under frozen conditions. It has the same great taste as a fresh potato. It comes in a variety of sizes. They can be turned into a variety of different meals. Frozen potatoes can be consumed as fresh potatoes or processed potatoes on a commercial and residential scale. The factors such as Long Shelf Life with Different Nutrients and Vitamins and Health Benefits of the Potatoes are driving the global frozen potato market. The Global Frozen Potato Market size was valued at $60.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $92.65 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.09% from 2022 to 2031.



Opportunities:

- Expansion of Fast Food Chains



Influencing Market Trend

- Demand for Products with New Flavours



Market Drivers

- Health Benefits of the Potatoes



Challenges:

- High Cost of the Frozen Products



Analysis by Type (French Fries, Hash Brown, Shapes, Mashed, Sweet Potatoes/Yam, Battered/Cooked, Twice Baked, Topped/Stuffed, Others), Distribution Chanel (Modern Trade, Grocery Shops, Convenience Stores, Online, Others), End-User (Commercial, Residential)



McCain Foods (Canada), Lamb-Weston (United States), J.R. Simplot Company (United States), Aviko (Netherlands), Bart's Potato Company (Belgium), Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Agristo NV (Belgium), H.J. Heinz Company (United States), Himalya International Ltd. (India) and Koninklijke Coöperatie Cosun UA (Netherlands)

The regional analysis of Global Frozen Potato Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



