Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2020 -- This research report offers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the changing dynamics in the global frozen potato market. It assesses the key trends and major segments of this market in a bid to estimate its performance over the period from 2018 to 2026. It also offers an assessment of each of the regional markets for frozen potatoes across the world.



The significant rise in consumption of readymade and ready-to-cook food items has reflected greatly on the demand for frozen potatoes across the world. New research shows that frozen vegetables have relatively more nutrients that fresh vegetables. Slowly, but steadily, consumers are being aware of this fact, which has begun to reflect of the demand for frozen vegetables and, especially, for frozen potatoes. Over the coming years, this market is likely to report a significant rise in its valuation.



Frozen Potato Market: Notable Development



Leading frozen potato producers are shifting their focus towards South East Asia. To forge a new business relationship in the markets of South East Asia, a team of fresh Idaho potato farmers will soon move to Taiwan. Sponsored by the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC), the foreign trade mission will leave for Taiwan in the week that begins on June 16 and are expected to spend nearly a week overseas, discussing the possibilities of use of technologies in frozen potato business.



Mexico has removed its 20% tariff from the U.S. on frozen potatoes. This step is likely to strengthen import export relationship between the two countries, thereby supporting the growth of the frozen potato market in North America and Latin America.

The business landscape of the global frozen potato market is highly competitive. The leading players are focusing on offering new product variants to consumers in a bid to gain a competitive edge over their peers. They are likely to shift their focus on expanding their business in new regions to maintain their positions in the next few years. Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG, Bart's Potatoo Industry, Agristo NV, Coöperatie Koninklijke Cosun U.A. (Aviko NV), Farm Frites, Greenyard NV (Pinguin NV), Himalya International Ltd., Lamb-Weston (TaiMei Potato Industry Limited), J.R. Simplot Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, and McCain Foods.



Frozen Potato Market Dynamics



Increasing Female Working Population to Fuel Demand



The demand for frozen potatoes is witnessing a rapid rise across the world. The increasing number of fast food joints, bolstering demand for processed food, urbanization, and rising export and import of frozen potatoes are some of the key factors, boosting the growth of this market.



Going forward, the significant rise in female workforce is likely to fuel the demand for convenience food, such as french fries and hash browns, which, in turn, is expected to propel the worldwide frozen potato market in the years to come.



Asia Pacific to Surface as Potential Region for Frozen Potato Market



Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the key regional markets for frozen potatoes across the world. With higher consumption rates, North America and Europe have been the leading region in the frozen potato market and will remain so over the next few years.



Asia Pacific, on the other hand, has shown the potential to become one of the most lucrative markets for frozen potatoes in the near future. The increasing number of quick service restaurants (QSRs) is supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific frozen potato market.



