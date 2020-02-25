Frozen Ready Meal Market - Big Players Focusing on Product Advancements for Business Expansion

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- Ready meals are complete meals that are already prepared, which are available in trays and require to be heated before serving. Frozen foods are said to be preserved foods, which resist the decay process and inhibit bacterial growth. Socio-economic expansion such as increasing women labor pool and an increasing number of single-member households has resulted in an increase in demand for convenience and minimal preparation foods that help save time and effort. An increase in growth of tourism and robust gross domestic product (GDP) are projected to increase demand for frozen foods. Moreover, product availability and retail shelf space play a key role in triggering the growth of the global frozen ready meals market. Distribution is a key factor in the current frozen food market. The prominent factors hindering growth of this market include increasing number of private labels and local and unorganized brands. The innovative packaging of private and local brands attracts an enormous amount of consumers, ultimately fueling growth of the global market. Escalating number of manufacturers of frozen food in the recent past, has led to an intense competition in the global market. Low costs of products provided by various suppliers have created a greater opportunity for users to choose a preferred supplier from a large number of global suppliers available in the market.



Global Frozen Ready Meals Market Taxonomy



On the basis of product type, the global frozen ready meals market is segmented into:

- Vegetables

- Snacks

- Soups

- Meat and Poultry

- Potatoes

- Pie

- Frozen seafood

- Others



Based on moisture content, the global frozen ready meals market is segregated into:

- Low-moisture content

- Medium-moisture content

- High-moisture content



On the basis of ingredient, the global frozen ready meals market is segmented into:

- Natural color

- High-intensity Sweeteners

- Fatty acids

- Flavorants

- Natural Flavors



The global frozen ready meals market consists of various distribution channels, including:

- Supermarkets

- Hypermarkets

- Convenience stores

- Specialty Stores

- Online



Among the various product types, the soups and snacks segments are the largest ones. The frozen seafood and vegetables segment is expected to witness massive growth in the global frozen ready meals market over the forecast period. Hence, supermarkets are the leading distribution channel in the global market scenario.



Global Frozen Ready Meals Market – Geographical Outlook



Europe, followed by North America, is the largest producer of frozen ready meals. Frozen ready meals have increased shelf life than chilled products, which helps maintain freshness and nutritional quality of the product. Thus, frozen ready meals are a more convenient alternative to chilled products, thus driving the growth of the frozen ready meals market. Frozen ready meals offer larger product collection ranging from various types of vegetables to beef, thus offering consumers the opportunity for product selection. The growth prospects of E-commerce and demand for natural and organic products have led to an increasing growth of frozen ready meal market. The amenity of having individual serving meals with reduced demand for preparation is gaining popularity, thus boosting demand for vendors selling ready-to-eat meals.



Global Frozen Ready Meals Market – Competitive Scenario



Some of the key players of the global frozen ready meals market are ConAgra Brands Inc., Maple Leaf foods Inc., BRF, Tyson Foods Inc., Pinnacle Foods Inc., Campbell's Soup, Sanquan Foods, McCain Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd., Kellogg NA Co., General Mills Inc., Greencore Group, Iceland Foods, Nomad Foods Europe Ltd., FRoSTA AG, Maple Leaf Foods, NICHIREI CORPORATION , The Schwan's Shared Services, 2 Sisters Food Group, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amy's Kitchen Inc., EUROPASTRY SA, and Fluery Michon.



Key Developments



- In 2019, Conagra Brands, Inc. under its brand Gardein is aiming to fulfill the growing demand for plant-based food by expanding its line of meat-free dishes. The latest innovations made by the company include various plant based options for snacks and meals. The frozen ready meals added by the company include Chick'n Wings, Tenders and Nuggets, Breakfast Bowls, Italian Saus'age Patties and others.



- In September 2019, Campbell Soup Co.'s sponsor teamed up with NFL stars Dak Prescott and Saquon Barkley for launch of a new brand platform called "Champions of Chunky". This new brand platform adopted an integrated marketing champion comprising of social media engagements and local market activations.



- In 2019, the Lightlife Foods announced that the Lightlife Burger and Lightlife Ground, the plant-based meat products, will be available in the meat aisle at thousands of stores across North America in the frozen form. The company has ensured that these frozen products are free from artificial flavors, soy and gluten and thus, take into consideration the better well-being of the people.



