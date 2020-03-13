Frozen Ready Meals Market Growth, Geographical Expansion and Development Status : Connie's Pizza, the Kraft Heinz Company, McCain Foods Limited, Unilever

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Global frozen ready meals market is projected to , register a substantial CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to rise in awareness about health issues such as celiac disease, increase in the working population and single households and growth in the organized retails of frozen ready meals market



Global Frozen Ready Meals Market By Type (Canned/Preserved Ready Meals, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Ready Meals, Dried Ready Meals, Frozen Pizza, Frozen Ready Meals, Prepared Salads), Distribution Channel (Store-Based Retailing ,Online Retailing), Moisture Content (High Moisture Content, Medium Moisture Content, Low Moisture Content), Ingredients (High Intensity Sweeteners, Flavourant, Natural Color, Natural Flavors, Fatty acids), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026



Complete report on Global Frozen Ready Meals Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures



Market Definition: Global Frozen Ready Meals Market



Availability of instant and affordable food as an alternative for the freshly prepared food which can be stored at minimum possible temperature in order to maintain the quality and nutrients values are defined as frozen food. Storage of foods at minimum temperature help in preventing it from degradation and protection from microorganisms and bacteria, results in storage of food for several months.



Top Key Players:



Nestl?, Connie's Pizza, The Kraft Heinz Company, McCain Foods Limited, Unilever, 2sfg, Maple Leaf Foods, Hormel Foods Corporation, ADVANCED FRESH CONCEPTS FRANCHISE CORP, CSC Brand L.P, Fleury Michon, Nomad Foods, Tyson Foods, Inc., Sigma Alimentos, ASAHI FORGE CORPORATION, General Mills Inc, Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, Daiya Foods Inc, Conagra Brands Inc and Atkins Nutritionals Inc.



Market Drivers:



o Rise in awareness about health issues such as celiac disease and lactose intolerance is driving the market growth

o Increasing working population and less time for food preparation is a driver for this market

o Increase in purchasing power and changing lifestyle are driving the market growth



o Growth in the organized retails of frozen ready meals market is boosting the growth of the market



Market Restraints:



o High concentration of sodium salt in frozen meals can lead to high blood pressure which is a restraining the market growth

o Presence of fats in the frozen food is hindering the market growth

o Negative mind-sets and perceptions about the frozen food on health effect is also restraining the market growth



Key Developments in the Market:



o In June 2019, Ready meals which is an Australian potato processor has been acquired by the Lamb Weston. With this acquisition enables Lamb Weston to operate in 18 processing facilities worldwide this will further strengthen and expand the company's business globally.



o In July 2018, Lean Cuisine owned by the Nestle had launched many meatless frozen meals in the United States. The launch of new products was to cover the vegan customers providing more quality food than the expectations of customers.



Customize report of "Global Frozen Ready Meals Market" as per customers requirement also available.



Market Segmentations:



Global Frozen Ready Meals Market is segmented on the basis of

o Type

o Distribution Channel

o Moisture Content

o Ingredients

o Geography



Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

o Canned/Preserved Ready Meals

o Chilled Pizza

o Chilled Ready Meals

o Dried Ready Meals

o Frozen Pizza

o Frozen Ready Meals

o Prepared Salads



By Distribution Channel

o Store-based Retailing

o Online Retailing



By Moisture Content

o High moisture content

o Medium moisture content

o Low moisture content



By Ingredients

o High Intensity Sweeteners

o Flavourant

o Natural color

o Natural Flavors

o Fatty acids



By Geography



North America

o U.S.

o Canada,

o Mexico



Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Turkey

o Belgium

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia Pacific



South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of MEA



Competitive Analysis: Global Frozen Ready Meals Market



Global frozen ready meals market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global frozen ready meals market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.



