Frozen Yogurt Machine Distributor Forte Supply Set to Tour US in Cool New Mobile Demo Unit

Boulder, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Forte Supply, distributors of the SS100, an affordable, eco-friendly frozen yogurt machine today announces the upcoming launch of its cool, new Mobile Demonstration Unit (MDU). The company will be meeting with franchise owners and prospective clients in order to promote the emerging Forte brand. Entrepreneurs looking to start a frozen yogurt (froyo) business can “start swirling” instantly, when the MDU tour begins on Wednesday, May 1, 2013. The refreshing and innovative trek will launch from Plymouth Rock, Mass., and make its way across the country.



According to Forte Supply CEO Jeff Resnick, the MDU office is completely self-sustaining with its own electric, water and air conditioning, and, of course, a soft serve ice cream machine . “We wanted to show how easy the SS100 is to use, even in small spaces with limited power and cooling.” The eco-friendly self-serve machines feature simplified maintenance and cleaning operations, along with an easy-read, digital-touch display panel and snap-back levers to prevent unnecessary leaking.



Not only will the MDU house functional froyo equipment, it will also contain all the essentials new business owners need to “achieve their dreams of owning frozen yogurt stores,” Resnick continues.



The Forte Supply MDU froyo road trip will make several stops at industry tradeshows, as well as provide pre-scheduled individual demonstrations. The unit will also be used to visit current customers to offer ongoing training and support, free of charge, as well as factory training to new service providers. Interested parties can call (720) 328-1020 or go online to schedule demonstrations at the following link: www.myfrozenyogurtstore.com/MDU . The interactive MDU page will track the trailer in real time, with information on tour stops, photos and videos of live demonstrations.



The Colorado­-based distributor will begin its East Coast tour on Wednesday, May 1, 2013. More information about the SS100 frozen yogurt machine and the upcoming Forte Supply Mobile Demonstration Unit tour is available on the company website.



About Forte Supply

Forte Supply is a distributor of eco-friendly and cost-effective frozen yogurt machines for small and new business owners looking to enter into the froyo business.



