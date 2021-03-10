FRP Vessels Market Analysis by Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast Till 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The global FRP vessels market is projected to be valued at USD 5,538.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. FRP (fiber-reinforced plastic) vessels are witnessing increasing demand from the automotive industry. FRP vessels are used for fuel storage in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. These vessels are constructed in one piece, without any welded seams, which helps in decreasing splitting in the event of a crash. Besides, FRP composites do not corrode, which increases durability of FRP vessels. Furthermore, increasing demand for natural gas vehicles (NGVs) worldwide is significantly driving the demand for FRP vessels in the automotive sector.



The global FRP Vessels market report includes a comprehensive analysis of the top players of the market and their market scope through advanced analytical tools. Tools such as Porter's Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis are used to analyze their growth patterns and market scope for the forecast period of 2020-2027.



Key market participants include Faber Industries SPA, National Oilwell Varco, Luxfer Holdings PLC, Shawcor, Everest Canto Cylinder Ltd., Agility Fuel Solutions LLC, JRMS Engineering Works, ULLIT SA, Hexagon Composites ASA, and Worthington Industries Inc.



Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Carbon

Glass

Aramid

Others



Resin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Others



The report bifurcates the FRP Vessels market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.



In-depth Regional Analysis Covers:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report presents a thorough examination of the FRP Vessels market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers' value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. FRP Vessels Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. FRP Vessels Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for FRP vessels from the automotive industry



4.2.2.2. Growth of the oil & gas industry



4.2.2.3. Surging demand for FRP vessels over steel vessels



4.2.2.4. Increasing demand in the APAC region



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive FRP vessels



4.2.3.2. Strict legislative regulations



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. FRP Vessels Market By Fiber Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Fiber Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Carbon



5.1.2. Glass



5.1.3. Aramid



5.1.4. Others



Chapter 6. FRP Vessels Market By Resin Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Resin Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Polyester



6.1.2. Epoxy



6.1.3. Polyurethane



6.1.4. Others



Chapter 7. FRP Vessels Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Online



7.1.2. Offline



Continue…!



