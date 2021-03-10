New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The Global Fructose Market is forecast to reach USD 6.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Fructose is an isomer of the glucose molecule and a simple ketonic simple sugar. Fructose is one of the three dietary monosaccharides imparting glucose and galactose which get directly absorbed into the blood during the digestion procedure. The primary source of fructose is the hydrolyzation of starch to glucose and are converted into fructose. However, a significant amount of fructose is also obtained from natural sources such as fruits and tuberous vegetables like potato, onion, and others. The global fructose market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for Fructose in the foods & beverages for its distinctive sweet flavor consuming which helps release the insulin and does not increase the blood glucose level. A rise in consumer demand for simple sugar or low-calorie content in beverages and dietary supplements has been a high propellant factor for this market.



The market in North America is expected to retain its superiority in the overall fructose market. However, the fastest growth rate has been observed in the Asia Pacific region owing to an extensive use of fructose in the high growing food & beverage industries in the Asia Pacific region. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while Germany and the United States hold some of the most prominent players in the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Consuming as little as fifty grams of dietary fructose supplements over a 10 hour period helps increase the blood pressure, fat weight gain, blood triglycerides, reduce insulin binding & insulin sensitivity, and others. Dietary supplements sub-segment is growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.



High fructose starch syrup (HFSS) is the liquid mixture of dextrose and more than 40% of fructose. This is generally refined from corn or potato starches. The high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) is mostly used in the end-use verticals with a fructose level of 40-45% in the final products. The HFSS is expected to dominate the overall fructose market in the forecast period.



The European region is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Germany and the United Kingdom hold some of the most prominent players in this region.



North America, with its high demand in the sugar-free sweet food contents and low sugar energy drinks & other beverages, is accounted to retain a superior position in the global market by 2027, and the CAGR is calculated to be 6.2% during the forecast period.



In March 2019, Ingredion acquired a Washington based potato starch manufacturing company named Western Polymer. This acquisition will expand the manufacturing capacity of potato starch of the company benefiting in raw material availability of the fructose product line-ups when the corn-based starches are less available



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Fructose market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Fructose market are listed below:



The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Dulcette Technologies LLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Bell Chem Corp, Hebei Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Galam, Cargill, Incorporated, Atlantic Chemicals & Trading GmbH, Tate & Lyle PLC, and Ingredion Incorporated, among others.



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Solid



Liquid



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



High Fructose Starch Syrup



Crystalline Fructose



Commercial Sweetener



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)



Beverages



Food Test Enhancer



Dietary Supplements



Dairy & Bakery Items



Processed Foods



Others



Radical Features of the Fructose Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Fructose market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Fructose industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Fructose Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Fructose Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Extensive rise in low caloric food & beverage consumption especially in the emerging countries



4.2.2.2. Significant low cost & dietary solution as the sugar-free sweet additive



4.2.2.3. Rise in the diabetes patient and pre-diabetes symptoms



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Regulation that effects the market growth



4.2.3.2. Raw material scarcity



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



