Frugah.com Now Recognized as Google Trusted Store

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Frugah.com, which offers a wide range of home, outdoor, fitness, and pet products, was recently selected to join the Google Trusted Stores program. To help shoppers identify online merchants that offer a great shopping experience, the Google Trusted Store badge is awarded to ecommerce sites that demonstrate a track record of on time shipping and excellent customer service.



When visiting the Frugah.com website, shoppers can hover over the Google Trusted Store badge and see metrics on the store’s shipping and customer service performance.



“Frugah is excited to be able to offer its customers the peace of mind that when they shop with us that they are also backed by Google's legendary customer service. We feel our customers deserve to feel 100% secure and comfortable when placing an order and the Google Trusted Stores program helps make that happen.” - Todd Kholer (Marketing Manager at Frugah.com)



As an added benefit, when a shopper makes a purchase at a Google Trusted Store, they have the option to select free purchase protection from Google. Then in the unlikely event of an issue with their purchase, they can request Google’s help, and Google will work with Frugah.com and the customer to address the issue. As part of this, Google offers up to $1,000 lifetime purchase protection for eligible purchases.



Google Trusted Stores is entirely free, both for shoppers and for online stores. The program helps online stores like Frugah.com attract new customers, increase sales and differentiate themselves by showing off their excellent service via the badge on their websites.



About Frugah.com

Frugah.com is a rapidly growing online merchant in a diverse number of product categories. Specializing in Home, Outdoor Living, Pet, and Fitness products, they also carry tools, kids toys, bike trailers, and much more. If you are looking for a great deal on high quality items Fruagh has got you covered.