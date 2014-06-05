Frugah.com Unveils Website Relaunch

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Todd Koehler, head of Marketing for Frugah.com, has announced the new and improved Frugah.com site design. The new Frugah is designed to streamline the shopping experience, putting customers first over everything else. The site performs better, accepts more payment options, such as Amazon Payments, and makes the best use of Frugah.com being a Google Trusted store.



Frugah.com is seeking to cement its place as a leading source of great deals for the home, outdoors, and pet markets. Their extensive line of indoor / outdoor furniture, cat trees, bike trailers, and more will be on display like never before.



Head of the website redevelopment team Jason Brunson stated “I am extremely excited to see all the hard work my team has been doing come to fruition. I think all Frugah customers, new and old, will love the new site design and all the cool features we are launching and plan to launch. “



If interested in giving the new and improved Frugah.com a try, please use the coupon code: FRUGAHRELAUNCH for 15% off any size order. The coupon code is good through June 16th, 2014.



About Frugah.com

http://www.Frugah.com is a rapidly growing online merchant in a diverse number of product categories. Specializing in Home, Outdoor Living, Pet, and Fitness products, they also carry tools, kid’s toys, bike trailers, and much more. If you are looking for a great deal on high quality items Frugah has got you covered.



Media Contact:

Jason Brunson

Jason@Aosom.com

503-746-5886