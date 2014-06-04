Frugal Isn't Cheap! Gen Y Finance Expert, Clare Levison, Urges Americans Not to Cut Up Credit Cards or Give Up Vacations in Quest for Financial Freedom

Blacksburg, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- While it bucks the trend of most finance experts’ advice, Clare Levison’s message to the nation is one millions are chomping at the bit to hear – that choosing to save rather than spend doesn’t require being cheap. It merely requires taking the emphasis off of material possessions and putting it back on the things that make life most enjoyable - quality time, relationships, and self-confidence.



While she is only thirty-five, Levison already boasts over a decade of experience in finance. Her realistic approach to personal finance is sure to resonate with Generation Y, the largest cohort since the Baby Boomers.



“Let’s be real here, most of us who want to have extra money and eventually enjoy retirement will need to be frugal, but it doesn’t mean you have to cut up your credit cards, stop eating out, or give up your annual vacation,” says Levison. “You can make a huge difference in your finances without being cheap. It’s all about focusing on the freedom that comes with being debt-free and the confidence that comes with accumulating solid savings. The good news is that anyone can achieve these goals if they make it a priority.”



Levison shares some vital tips for cutting back while still enjoying life:



-Create a list of financial priorities such as buying a house or funding a child’s education. Levison believes that when important goals can be visualized, it’s easier to prevent wasteful spending.



-Seek out less expensive options. Whether it’s buying generic brand items, or shopping the thrift stores or clearance aisles, make the transition to seeking out less expensive ways to get the things you want.



-When it comes to credit cards, Levison prefers to teach responsibility rather than abstinence. “We’re moving away from a cash-based society,” Levison says. “People are going to have to learn how to use plastic responsibly. Be sure the full balance can be paid off by the end of the month and start thinking of it as plastic cash, rather than credit.”



-When it comes to debt, Levison takes a “Just Do It” approach. “The reality is, there is no one-size-fits-all plan,” Levison says. “There are several logical ways in which you could pay off debt. The method you choose doesn’t matter nearly as much as taking action. Just pay a debt, any debt.”



“It’s all about making better choices. For example, lots of people spend when they’re bored – so next time you’re twiddling your thumbs, consider calling a friend or taking the dog out for a long walk. You’re actually adding more to your life by having that conversation or being active, but you’re also employing frugality at the same time so that your financial goals can be met,” Levison says.



‘Frugal Isn't Cheap: Spend Less, Save More, and Live Better’ is the next stage in Levison’s quest to educate the nation.



Official Book synopsis:



In ‘Frugal Isn't Cheap’, Clare Levison serves up practical financial advice with a side of southern charm. Filled with real-life stories, it will challenge you to change the way you think about money.



Her message is deceptively simple and clear: it's cool to be smart about your money; it's stylish to be sensible rather than overindulgent; financial stability is more glamorous than extravagance. But cut up the credit cards? No way. Levison prefers to promote responsibility rather than abstinence.



She takes a realistic approach to personal finance that we can all live with, including information on how to find and nurture your frugal side, why you don’t need to cut up your credit cards, the simple formula for financial success, the 20% savings challenge, the best way to make large purchases and much more.



Reviews for the book have been overwhelmingly positive. For example, Karen Jordan comments, “Clare Levison writes about taking control of your economic life. She does this with humor, based on her training, education, and practical experience as a mother, wife and householder. Her book is entertaining and instructional. This is a must read new release that helps bridge the gap between personal spending habits, fulfillment of the desire for more and more, and practical frugal wisdom.”



‘Frugal Isn't Cheap: Spend Less, Save More, and Live Better’, published by Career Press, is available now: http://amzn.to/1tTC0fX. For more information, visit her official website:



http://clarelevison.com.



About Clare K. Levison

Clare K. Levison is a certified public accountant and author of Frugal Isn’t Cheap: Spend Less, Save More, and Live Better. Clare has appeared on major radio and television networks across the country discussing personal finance. She has also been a contributor to Fox Business.com, Glamour, Kiplinger’s, Redbook, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and U.S. News & World Report.



Clare is a national financial literacy spokesperson for the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and serves as a member of their National Financial Literacy Commission. She has served as a member of the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants (VSCPA) Board of Directors and was named one of the 2010 Top Five CPAs Under Thirty-Five by the VSCPA. Clare has over a decade of corporate accounting experience and is also an active volunteer, serving as PTA president, Girl Scout leader, and Sunday school teacher.