FrugalFabulousFinds.com Announces Strategy to Help Americans Spend Less and Save More

Minooka, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- With the post-recession climate giving rise to a nation of justified penny pinchers, a team of bloggers across the United States have joined forces to launch the ultimate money saving online resource.



FrugalFabulousFinds.com is the result of their unique collaboration. The free website aims to help Americans spend less and save more through hand-picked assortments of deals, freebies and coupons.



The team’s daily posts offer users an opportunity to save money through everything from online coupons to free samples, giveaways and restaurant savings. Valid at both online and bricks-and-mortar stores, the site’s ever-growing collection of offers spans hundreds of retailers across all categories.



“The team operates very differently from a regular ‘daily deals’ website,” says Lani Lugar, who is responsible for the website’s marketing.



She continues, “Through strong networking and a passion for saving, our team of country-wide bloggers combines their knowledge and resources to find people the best offers and deals in existence. Everything is available through our exclusive coupon database.”



Coupons are available either for at-home printing and use at local stores, or through online stores by way of unique discount codes.



Those new to the craze of couponing will find a compelling free resource on the website – couponing 101.



While saving money forms one of the team’s primary remits, making money is also on their agenda. In fact, FrugalFabulousFinds.com offers a myriad of ways for users to top up their back pockets from home.



For example, current opportunities include the completion of paid surveys, participation in exclusive reward programs and paid blogging.



With these opportunities being offered on an at-home basis, users can work as and when they wish, around any existing commitments or careers.



“We hope that we can help you become a smarter consumer, regardless of your income. Our site is about encouraging you to save and control your future finances by making the right choices with the money you spend, while offering some new and creative ways to earn more cash,” Lugar adds.



With new offers being added daily, users are urged to visit the site frequently to ensure that they don’t miss out on the latest opportunities. Users are also able to sign up to be automatically notified of each day’s new finds via email.



Those on the move can follow the site’s progress on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Google Plus.



For more information, please visit: http://www.frugalfabulousfinds.com



About FrugalFabulousFinds.com

Frugal Fabulous Finds is an online money-saving project, created by a network of frugal bloggers.



Scouring the internet for each day’s latest deals and offers, the team makes everything available for free via FrugalFabulousFinds.com, their daily notification email and via their social media channels.



Aside from their primary aim of saving people money, the team at Frugal Fabulous Finds is also committed to sourcing the latest online money-making opportunities.