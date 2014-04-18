Frugirls Offers a Range of Products in Their Online Store

Shaanxi, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Online shopping has virtually changed the way shopping is done. It is popular and getting more popular by each day. The best thing about it it’s the facility it offers to shop from home and save time while shopping. Moreover, online shopping makes products available at a much cheaper price as compared to the ones offered at different stores. In China, there are several online shopping websites which have emerged as a great option for selling products both in local markets as well as global markets. One of the companies which have a vast collection of products to offer in the apparels, electronics, toys, gifts, and accessory segment is the Frugirls.



Belonging to China the store offers products from numerous popular brands from the home country. The company has several clients besides the individual customers. These clients include the MNCs as well as big wholesalers from across the world. The idea of the website is to help the locals buy quality products at affordable prices. Besides, the same applies for the international customers where the products are provided with the best standard possible. The company works in affiliation with several big online stores from China. They include the taobao.com, jd.com, 1hao.com, paipai.com, amazon.cn, etc. The reason for this store is to offer the products and information for Taobao English as the other sites mentioned above offer information in Chinese.



The site offers flexible payment options to choose from. In order to purchase products from the website, customers need to browse through the store, select their preferred products and make the payment. Once the payment is processed, the dispatch team at FruGirls sends the product to the mentioned address of the customers. The entire interface and system of ordering products have been made quite simple in order to help each and every customer benefit from the platform. Each section on the site is divided into different categories as per the relevance. In case wholesalers and traders wish to know more about trade discounts and bulk discounts, they can get in touch with the Taobao agent of FruGirls. The company offers attractive offers for wholesale from taobao. The website offers the several modes of communication channels through which customers can get in touch with the company. Usually the company ships the products within 2 days from receiving the orders, but it could vary if the volumes are larger. However, once the order is confirmed the company keeps the customers updated about the order and the expected time of delivery.



About FruGirls

FruGirls is an online shopping portal which works in affiliation with various local ecommerce websites from China. The portal offers a wide range of products to choose from various categories such as the electronics, apparels, accessories,etc.



Website: http://www.frugirls.com/en



For Media Contact:

Company: FruGirls

City, State, Country: Xi'an, Shaanxi, 710065, China

Email Id: service@frugirls.com

Skype: bj-frugirls

Website: http://www.frugirls.com