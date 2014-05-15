FruGirls Presents Its Online Store with a Wide Range of Products to Choose From

Beijing, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Online shopping has emerged as an option which has taken the world by storm. The trend is evident in almost every country of the world that has its own range of online shopping portals. Similarly China has numerous online stores which offer products from virtually every category. However, the buyers from outside China find it hard to make online purchases due to the problem of the sites being in Chinese. To solve this problem and make a vast range of Chinese products for sale online, FruGirls has come up with its own online store. The store features products which is available to both individuals as well as companies.



They act as taobao agent for most of the local online stores in China. The list includes http://www.taobao.com, http://www.jd.com, http://www.neweggs.com, http://www.1hao.com, http://www.amazon.cn, http://www.paipai.com, http://www.dangdang.com, etc. So with them around it would be easy for people to buy Chinese products offered on the popular sites with ease. Moreover, it adds convenience as a customer can purchase products listed on several sites but displayed at a single place. The site has been made in a simplistic manner where products are displayed as per categories. Based on the needs of a customer he/she may visit any section and browse through the range of products featured. In order to buy from taobao the only thing which customers need to do is make an online account, select the preferred product, and make the payments. There are numerous options for making payment to choose from.



The moment the order is made the company makes all the necessary arrangements to ship the products to the customer. The shipping options include International Courier service providers which includes the most reliable as well as the popular names. The site also acts as a Taobao English site and in case customers have any queries they could get in touch through the official email address or the contact options listed on the website. The site also offers discounts for wholesale buyers, so if there is trade related queries customers may get in touch with the representatives with their requirements.



With FurGirls coming to the forefront and presenting all the Chinese products offered by several other online shop in a single place, it really simplifies the means to shop for Chinese products. Chinese products are popular across the world and people like them as they are among the most affordable options. To know more about what the store features or how people could actually select and order, browsing the site would give a lot more idea.



About FruGirls

http://www.frugirls.com/

FruGirls is one of the largest, affordable, as well as professional online stores which offers a vast range of products featured on local Chinese online shopping portals. The site is an effort to help the international buyers shop for Chinese products which have been listed on local Chinese sites in the local languages.



For Media Contact:

Sky*pe:bj-frugirls

E-mail: service#frugirls.com

WebSite: http://www.frugirls.com