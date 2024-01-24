Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market to Predicts Huge Growth by 2030

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Fruit and Vegetable Juice market to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market with 120+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know-how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint, and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Coca-Cola Company (United States), PepsiCo, Inc. (United States), Huiyuan Group (China), Ito En Ltd. (Japan), Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corporation, Fraser and Neave Limited (Singapore), Parle Agro Pvt Ltd. (India), Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (China), Tan Hiep Phat Beverage Group (Vietnam), Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan), Uni-President Enterprises Corp. (Taiwan), Tropicana Products, Inc. (United States), Del Monte Pacific Limited (Philippines), Hector Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (India). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (Japan), Lotus Health Group Co., Ltd. (China), Olam International Limited (Singapore), Suntory Holdings Limited (Japan), Fresca Group Limited (United Kingdom). etc.



Definition

Fruit and vegetable juice is a liquid extraction of the natural juices present in fruits and vegetables. It is commonly consumed as a beverage due to its refreshing taste and nutritional content. The juice extraction process typically involves crushing or pressing the fruits and vegetables to extract the liquid portion, which contains water, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and natural sugars.



Market Drivers:

- Increasing focus on adopting healthier dietary habits have led to a rising demand for natural and nutritious beverages

- Expanding middle class, coupled with higher disposable incomes, plays a pivotal role in driving this market



Market Opportunity:



- Product innovation and diversification provide opportunity for the Asia Pacific Fruit and Vegetable Juice market growth

- Increasingly demand for functional beverages and unique flavour profiles



On the basis of the report- titled segments and sub-segment of the market are highlighted below:

Asia-Pacific Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Breakdown by Type (Fruit Juice, Vegetable Juice, Fruit and Vegetable Blend, Nectar) by Category (Carbonated, Non-Carbonated) by Flavour (Fruit Flavour, Vegetable Flavour) by Sales Channel (Online, Offline) and by Geography (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)



Asia-Pacific Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market by Key Players: Coca-Cola Company (United States), PepsiCo, Inc. (United States), Huiyuan Group (China), Ito En Ltd. (Japan), Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corporation, Fraser and Neave Limited (Singapore), Parle Agro Pvt Ltd. (India), Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (China), Tan Hiep Phat Beverage Group (Vietnam), Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan), Uni-President Enterprises Corp. (Taiwan), Tropicana Products, Inc. (United States), Del Monte Pacific Limited (Philippines), Hector Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (India). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (Japan), Lotus Health Group Co., Ltd. (China), Olam International Limited (Singapore), Suntory Holdings Limited (Japan), Fresca Group Limited (United Kingdom).



Geographically, this report is segmented into some key Regions, with manufacture, depletion, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Fruit and Vegetable Juice in these regions, from 2018 to 2030 (forecast), covering China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2024 to 2030



Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per your needs for added data from up to 3 businesses or countries.

Key poles of the TOC:

Chapter 1 Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Business Overview

Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type [Fruit Juice, Vegetable Juice, Fruit and Vegetable Blend, Nectar]

Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown (Revenue & Volume)

Chapter 4 Manufacture Market Breakdown

Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study

Chapter 6 Key Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown

...........

Chapter 8 Manufacturers, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness

Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type

Chapter 10 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)

Chapter 11 Conclusions & Appendix



