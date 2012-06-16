Fruit and Vegetables in Turkey: Industry Report - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Fruit and Vegetables in Turkey: Industry Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2012 -- Euromonitor International's Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Turkish Vegetable, Potato and Fruit Products market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Report Findings Include:
- The market for fruit and vegetables in Turkey registered average annual growth of 18% over the review period, driven by increasing levels of disposal income, consumers favouring convenience and products offering a longer shelf life, and growing urbanisation.
- The market increased more than fivefold in value terms over the review period, to TL14.2 billion in 2011, despite decreases in sales in 2009 and 2011. Households remained the primary customer group, with 74% of the market in 2011 and a sixfold increase in expenditure over the review period. Business-to-business customers generated the remaining 26% of market value and registered average annual growth of 15% over the review period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Canning of Fruit and Vegetables, Fruit and Vegetable Juice, Potato Products, Preserves.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts).
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vegetable, Potato and Fruit Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Fruit & Vegetables: Global Industry Guide
- Fruit and Vegetables in Indonesia: Industry Report
- Fruit and Vegetables in Mexico: Industrial Report
- Fruit and Vegetables in Spain: Industrial Report
- Fruit and Vegetables in Australia: Industrial Report
- Fruit and Vegetables in Brazil: Industrial Report
- Fruit and Vegetables in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report
- Fruit and Vegetables in India: Industrial Report
- Fruit and Vegetables in Russia: Industrial Report
- Fruit and Vegetables in Canada: Industrial Report