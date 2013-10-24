Fruit and Vegetables - US - October 2013 : Industry Shares, Size, Trend, Analysis, and Forecasts to 2013 Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Increasing consumer interest in healthy and natural foods should help drive fruit and vegetable sales but a growing local foods movement and the existence of a variety of tastier healthy alternatives present challenges for the stagnant market.



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Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



Executive Summary

Market size and forecast

Figure 1: Total market sales and fan chart forecast of fruit, at current prices, 2008-18

Figure 2: Total market sales and fan chart forecast of vegetables, at current prices, 2008-18

Supermarkets, Walmart dominate but local channels making strides

Figure 3: Where consumers purchase their fruit and vegetables, August 2013

Fruit and vegetable consumption

Figure 4: Daily fruit and vegetable consumption, by occasion, August 2013

Consumers interested in convenience at many levels

Figure 5: Fruit and vegetable purchasing behavior, August 2013

What we think



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Issues and Insights

How can this stagnant category jump on the health bandwagon?

Insight: Improve consumer perceptions of the segments through innovation

How can produce companies adapt to the growing local food movement?

Insight: Create products that are reminiscent of local and regional favorites

How can fruit and vegetables better compete in the snack category?

Insight: Make snack-size products more convenient

How can companies help parents motivate kids to eat more produce?

Insight: Make fruit and vegetables more fun



Appendix – Other Useful Market Size Tables

Figure 87: Total US sales and forecast of fruit and vegetables, by segment, at current prices, 2008-18

Figure 88: Total US sales and forecast of fruit, by category, at current prices, 2008-18

Figure 89: Total US sales and forecast of vegetables, by category, at current prices, 2008-18

Figure 90: Total US sales and forecast of vegetables, by category, at current prices, 2008-18 (continued)

Figure 91: MULO sales of frozen fruit, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2012 and 2013

Figure 92: MULO sales of canned fruit, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2012 and 2013

Figure 93: MULO sales of canned vegetables, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2012 and 2013

Figure 94: MULO sales of beans, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2012 and 2013

Figure 95: MULO sales of fresh cut salads, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2012 and 2013



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Appendix – Other Useful Consumer Tables

Figure 96: Total servings of vegetables eaten each day, by occasion, August 2013

Figure 97: Total servings of fruits eaten each day, by occasion, August 2013

Figure 98: Total servings of vegetables eaten each day, by occasion (nets), August 2013

Figure 99: Total servings of fruits eaten each day, by occasion (nets), August 2013

Figure 100: Total servings of vegetables eaten each day, by occasion, by gender, August 2013

Figure 101: Total servings of vegetables eaten each day, by occasion, by age, August 2013

Figure 102: Total servings of vegetables eaten each day, by occasion, by household income, August 2013

Figure 103: Total servings of vegetables eaten each day, by occasion, by race/Hispanic origin, August 2013

Figure 104: Fruit and vegetable purchases by type and format, August 2013



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