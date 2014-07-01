Fruit Concentrate Market by Fruit (Apple, Orange, Lemon, Pineapple, & Others) Worth $34.6 Billion by 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- The report “Fruit Concentrate Market by Fruit (Apple, Orange, Lemon, Pineapple, Grapes, Pear, Specialty fruit, & Others), Application (Beverage, Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, & Others), & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019” defines and segments the fruit concentrate market with a perusal of the global market size, in terms of value ($million) and volume (KT). It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for this market with an analysis of the trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. The fruit concentrate market is segmented on the basis of fruits from which the concentrates are extracted, their applications in other industries, and geographical split.



The fruit concentrate market is growing in the food & beverage sector. There is an increasing trend towards the consumption of processed food products in developing countries, which further signifies the increasing use of fruit concentrates. Health issues with regards to food habits have changed. People are opting for nutritional food items. Hence, the consumption of fruit juices has increased in the market.



In 2013, Asia-Pacific dominated the fruit concentrate market, followed by Europe. The increasing demand for healthy and natural foods, and safety concerns with respect to processed products drive the market. The fruit concentrate market is projected to reach $34.6 billion by 2019. In this report, the fruit concentrate market is divided into four geographical segments, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW. The Asia-Pacific region constitutes the largest market, dominated by China, followed by Europe. ROW is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market.



The increase in population has a tremendous impact on the global food supply. The food nutrition and quality concerns have received widespread attention. Different government and private industries have come a long way to achieve high standards for safe, unadulterated, and nutritive food. The consumer demands are met–with the development of different flavors of fruit concentrates that are appetizing, appealing, and economical–with the use of technology.



Asia-Pacific formed the largest segment of the fruit concentrate market in 2013. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the projected period. Europe was the second-largest market, due to an increase in the demand for processed food & beverage in the region. The ROW region is projected to gain the fastest growth during the same period.



