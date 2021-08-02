Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2021 -- AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Fruit Concentrate Puree Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Fruit Concentrate Puree market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.



Agrana Juice Gmbh (Germany), China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd.(China), Cobell Ltd (United Kingdom), Doehler Gmbh(Germany), Fenix S.A. (South America), Grunewald Fruchtsaft GmbH (Austria), Tianjin Kunyu International Co. Ltd. (China), Tree Top Inc.(United States), Uren Food Group (United Kingdom)



Fruit concentrate is the fruit with the water removed, Fruit concentrate puree has a wide range of uses, including bakery, dairy & baby foods, confectionery, and beverages. Aside from that, an increase in disposable income, changing life patterns, and an increasing population are some of the major factors that will drive the growth of the fruit concentrate puree industry in the coming years. Beneficial characteristics such as extended shelf life, reduced water content, ease of handling, and low mass and volume are expected to drive the growth of the fruit concentrate puree industry in the coming years. Furthermore, the rapidly growing urban population, combined with a hectic work schedule, has resulted in massive demand for ready-to-eat meals. This has, in turn, contributed to



- The fruit concentrate puree market will be propelled by rising consumer spending and consumer awareness about healthy eating.



- Increased consumption of healthy foods to combat obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and metabolic syndrome will drive segment growth.

- The expected rapid growth in demand for crafted and artisanal alcoholic beverages will propel fruit concentrate puree.



- Robust growth in overall food and beverage industry owing

- Growing millennial alcoholic beverage consumption, combined with an increase in the number of flavored alcoholic beverage options such as fruit beer and cocktails, will propel the industry share.



by Type (Sugared Fruit Puree, No Added Sugar Fruit Puree), Application (Baby Food, Dairy & Frozen Products, Bakery & Confectionary, Alcoholic Beverage, Smoothies & Snack Drinks, Others), Fruit Family (Berry{ Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry }, Orchard {Apricot, Peach, Pear}, Others), Concentration (Liquid, Powder)



- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

- North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

- Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

- Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).



